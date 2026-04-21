South African mentor Lebo Moloto has landed a new role in the United States of America two years after retiring from football

The 35-year-old coach was born in Limpopo, but has left Mzansi for the US since he was a 16-year-old promising footballer

The former South African youth international dropped comments on the reason behind taking up the new role in the US

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South African coach Lebo Moloto has secured a new job overseas two years after deciding to retire from professional football and switch focus to managerial duties.

Lebo Moloto has announced a new venture in the United States of America. Photo: Lebo Moloto

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born coach has announced he would be taking up a new chapter in football in the United States of America on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The South African tactician took up a coaching job in 2024 with the Tulsa SC Girls Junior Academy after deciding to call it a day in professional football, and had an immediate impact with the team, earning him Manager of the Month very early in his time on the job.

In related news, South African coach Michael Masilo Modubi landed a new coaching job in Europe, while Quinton Fortune recently bagged a new managerial role with the Serbian national team.

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Moloto's career in football

Moloto's journey in the United States of America didn't start today; it dates back to 2009, when he left Mzansi to play college football. He was at Wilson College at the age of 16 and was regarded as a top football talent in SA after his performance in an international tournament in Cape Town.

The attacking midfielder from Limpopo built a solid career overseas, turning out for teams including Des Moines Menace, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Swope Park Rangers, Nashville SC, and later FC Tulsa, which he joined in 2020.

Off the field, he has remained dedicated to giving back through his foundation, which assists disadvantaged youth in his home community.

At the international level, Moloto represented South Africa at the Under-17 level and was part of the squad that finished as runners-up at the 2007 COSAFA Youth Championship.

Lebo Moloto is working as Tulsa FC Girls Academy coach in the US. Photo: Lebo Moloto

Source: Instagram

Moloto earns promotion ahead of new season

Moloto took to his official Instagram page to announce that he has secured a new role of Girls Junior Academy Director at Tulsa for the 2026/27 campaign.

In his reaction to landing the new role, the former South African youth international emphasised that he's dedication to nurturing young football talent.

“I’m embracing a new phase as Girls Junior Academy Director and excited about the journey ahead,” he confirmed in an official statement on Instagram.

“That same drive fuels me in this position as we aim to expand the academy while prioritising well-rounded development both on and off the pitch.”

Reflecting on balancing coaching with his philanthropic efforts, Moloto explained what motivates him to take up the new role ahead of the forthcoming season.

“Whether it’s coaching or managing my foundation that supports young people, my mission has always been consistent: to invest in the next generation and help them reach their full potential. I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Kaizer Chiefs make a major announcement

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs unveiled a new milestone in the club's history on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The Soweto giants joined the likes of Betway Premiership sides Mamelodi Sundowns, TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch FC to have such an incredible feat.

Source: Briefly News