A towering figure in South African wrestling history has passed away, closing the chapter on one of the sport’s most influential careers

His impact stretched beyond the ring, inspiring generations of fans who grew up watching him dominate the heavyweight scene

Tributes are pouring in as supporters remember a homegrown legend who carried South African wrestling onto the global stage

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South African wrestling has lost one of its most iconic figures following the death of Jan Wilkens at the age of 83.

Jan Wilkens has been remembered by South Africans. Image:@janwilkens

Source: Facebook

Wilkens died on his farm outside Potchefstroom on Sunday morning, 19 April 2026, bringing to a close a life that was deeply rooted in the country’s professional wrestling scene for more than three decades.

Born in Johannesburg in 1945, Wilkens rose to become a dominant force in the heavyweight division. He captured the South African Heavyweight Championship and built a reputation that extended far beyond local borders. His career highlights include a record six reigns as EWU World Super Heavyweight Champion.

Jan Wilkens' wrestling career and achievements

Wilkens first stepped into the ring as a teenager in the mid-1950s and remained active until his retirement in 1987. During that time, he became one of the defining figures of professional wrestling in South Africa

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He won his first South African championship title in 1960 at just 16 years old. His success was not limited to local competition, as he also competed internationally in England, Germany and Japan. He went on to achieve world champion status multiple times, including notable triumphs in 1975 and 1987.

Jan Wilkens passed away on Sunday 19 April 2026 in the Free State. Image:@janwilkens

Source: Facebook

By the time he retired, Wilkens had cemented his legacy as one of the most accomplished wrestlers the country has produced.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to Jan Wilkens death

To many fans, Wilkens was simply known as “The Champ,” a nickname that followed him through arenas and across generations who saw him as a symbol of South Africa’s wrestling golden era.

Following news of his death, South Africans took to social media to share tributes and memories.

@Paarl Sport Nuus:

"The best wrestler SA ever had. I never missed a fight from him on the radio."

@Barry Brower:

"My mother loved watching this wrestler. None of us could change the channel when he was on TV. Condolences to Jan’s family."

@Johan Scheepers:

"Saturday afternoons, we watched him on our black and white TV. Then my little brother and I would put on sunglasses."

@Frederick Swarts:

"Legend. Real wrestling."

@Ivor Roy Myburgh:

"I liked Jan Wilkens. Rest in peace. Strength to the family during this time."

@Peter-John Edmund Jacobs:

"The real deal. Not that fake Randy Orton and John Cena stuff."

@Leonora Junite Adonis:

"My mom loved him."

@Edwin Loff:

"Our deepest condolences to the family."

See the post below:

Wilkens’ passing comes during a difficult period for the global wrestling and combat sports community, following the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in July 2025, as well as the recent death of former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Suman Mokhtarian, who was killed in Sydney, Australia.

Dricus explains why he lost to Chimaev

Briefly News previously reported that South African UFC middleweight fighter Dricus Du Plessis reacted to his bruising defeat at the hands of the UAE’s Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago.

The 31-year-old entered the fight as the defending champion, marking his second title defence this year after defeating Sean Strickland in February to retain the belt.

Source: Briefly News