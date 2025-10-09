Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian, 33, has died after being shot during an evening walk in Sydney, sparking shock across the local community

Residents who witnessed the shooting described a scene of panic and confusion, with children nearby and neighbours rushing to call authorities

Police are exploring whether Mokhtarian’s death is connected to another foiled attack uncovered just one day earlier, but details of the investigation remain limited

A former UFC fighter was gunned down in cold blood while taking an evening walk in Sydney.

Suman Mokhtarian, 33, who reportedly attempted to take his own life earlier this year, was shot dead in what police described as a targeted attack in Riverstone, a suburb of Sydney, on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

NSW Police Superintendent Jason Joyce called the shooting a brazen act and expressed disappointment that such violence had striking the community.

He said that while people should feel safe walking in their neighbourhoods during the early evening, investigators believed the killing was deliberate and premeditated.

Local media reported that Mokhtarian had previously survived an assassination attempt in February 2024, when a gunman opened fire on him outside a gym in Sydney’s west.

According to ESPN, Mokhtarian fought twice in the UFC, in 2018 and 2019, losing both bouts before transitioning into coaching. He later mentored some of Australia’s top mixed martial arts prospects.

Witnesses describe the shocking scene

A resident identified only as Ben said he had been walking with his wife when he heard a gunshot. He told The Sydney Morning Herald that smoke rose shortly after the sound, which he believed came from the car involved in the incident.

Ben described a chaotic scene, with shocked bystanders struggling to process what had just happened. “Many people were in disbelief,” he said, adding that the shooting occurred while children were riding their bikes around the park.

Another neighbour, Natalie, said she had been outside her home with her children when the shots rang out. She told the national broadcaster ABC that she immediately called police.

Natalie ran over to check on Mokhtarian but realised there was nothing she could do.

“I could immediately tell he wasn’t alive; otherwise, I would’ve tried to help him,” she said.

Police link to other attack

The killing occurred just a day after police foiled a “kill team” equipped with firearms, balaclavas, body-worn cameras and jerrycans on their way to a daycare centre. Authorities are now investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

