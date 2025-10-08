Conor McGregor has been suspended for 18 months after missing three UFC anti-doping tests in 2024

The ban is backdated and will end in March 2026, making the Irish fighter eligible for a potential UFC return, including the White House card in June

McGregor has already returned to the UFC testing pool and remains a possible matchup against rising stars like Dricus Du Plessis

Conor McGregor has been hit with an 18-month suspension for breaching the UFC’s anti-doping rules after missing three attempted tests in 2024, the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) body confirmed on Tuesday 7 October 2025.

The former two-division champion, aged 37, was recorded as having three “whereabouts failures” between June and September last year, a violation under UFC policy that normally carries a 24-month ban.

However, CSAD reduced the sanction by six months due to mitigating circumstances, including McGregor’s cooperation, acceptance of responsibility, and the fact that he was recovering from injury and not actively preparing for a fight during the missed tests.

The ban is backdated to 20 September 2024, meaning McGregor is eligible to return on 20 March 2026, pending medical clearance.

McGregor eyes UFC return

With the suspension ending in early 2026, McGregor who won a US$1 million bet in July 2024, could potentially step back into the Octagon just in time for the UFC card announced to take place at the White House on 14 June 2026.

While McGregor has not fought since July 2021, he has already returned to the UFC testing pool and provided four samples in 2025, signalling his readiness to compete again.

The UFC landscape has evolved in his absence, with fighters like Dricus Du Plessis who lost his championship title to Khamzat Chimaev in August.

A showdown between McGregor and top contenders like Du Plessis and Chimaev could generate high stakes excitement if the Irishman chooses to make a comeback.

Anti-doping compliance still key

CSAD emphasised that even though mitigating factors were considered, accurate whereabouts filings and the ability to conduct unannounced testing remain essential for the integrity of UFC anti-doping efforts.

McGregor’s cooperation during the inquiry was noted as exemplary, but the organisation stressed that compliance with testing regulations is non-negotiable.

McGregor’s last planned fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in 2024 was cancelled after he withdrew due to injury. Since then, he has maintained fitness and compliance with anti-doping requirements, making his 2026 return a real possibility for fans eager to see him back in action.

