Conor McGregor won big from Spain's win over England in the final of the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany

The Three Lions failed to end their trophy drought as they lost 2-1 to La Furia Roja at Berlin's Olympic stadium

The UFC superstar's huge win from the Euro 2024 final stirred different reactions from fans on social media

Conor McGregor was one of the people who turned his passion for football into money during the 2024 UEFA European Championship final between Spain and England.

Spain were crowned European champions for the fourth time on Sunday, July 14, when they defeated the Three Lions 2-1 at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

Conor McGregor wins $1 million bet after Spain defeated England in Euro 2024 final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, July 14. Photo: Dia Dipasupil.

Source: Getty Images

McGregor wins $1 million bet

Aside from fighting, McGregor is also known for his high-stakes risker, and that was once again evident in the Euro 2024 final.

According to Marca, the UFC star placed an $83,500 stake on Spain at 11/1 odds to win the final against England.

Mikel Oyarzabal's late goal won the title for La Roja and also $1 million for the MMA star.

England's wait for a title since the 1966 World Cup glory continues, while Spain etched their name in the record books to become the nation with the most Euros trophies.

Fans react as McGregor wins $1 million bet

McGregor confirmed his winnings on his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), with followers sharing their thoughts.

"€1million won on my birthday! ," he posted on X.

@Doodlegenics said:

"The champ is here! The champ is here! "

Keith Woods said:

"Great call! It's only a goal off your 3-1 prediction, too. Happy birthday, champ."

Khamzat McGregor said:

"Bro is the king of sports betting. McG!!!"

Jordan Hudson said:

"Conor McGregor has officially made more money on @Duelbits this year than any UFC fighter has when fighting."

Cardio King commented on McGregor's post:

"The double champ keeps on winning big on and off the cage "

