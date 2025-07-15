Legendary South African actor Brendon Daniels recently opened up about his acting career and being a typecast

The 51-year-old actor, who's known for his bad boy characters, also discusses the effects of being typecast

The multi-award-winning actor, who's been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, recently appeared in Netflix's Unseen

Veteran actor Brendon Daniels, who starred opposite Dineo Langa and Sello Motloung on Netflix's hit series Unseen, opens up about his acting career.

Daniels, who is famously known for his role in iNumber Number alongside Sdumo Mtshali and Presley Chweneyagae, has been in the industry for over 20 years.

The 51-year-old star, who usually plays villain roles, shares in an interview with Sowetan that he usually finds a personal element to the role he's playing.

"I always try to find what makes this person a person, especially in society. So, I try to find an element that speaks to the audience, and I try to show them the other side of who this person is, despite the predicament he’s in," says Daniels.

Daniels also advises rising actors to stay committed, be passionate no matter what, to keep the hunger alive.

The award-winning actor admits that acting is not a profession one can retire from.

Daniels shares with the publication that he knows actors who plan to die on stage, and that’s the mentality one needs to have when entering into the entertainment industry.

Netflix recently shared a snippet of Daniels' role in the hit TV series, Unseen, on its X account.

Brendon Daniels' TV roles

The award-winning actor Brendon Daniels is famously known for his inmate, gangster, and criminal characters.

TVSA reports that the fan-favourite actor has appeared in TV shows such as Interrogation Room, Madam & Eve, Shooting Stars, Die Boland Moorde, Trackers, iNumber Number, Unseen, Spinners, White Lies, and many more.

The 51-year-old actor has appeared in Die Nuusmakers, as well as kykNet's popular telenovela, Arendsvlei, where he played Krige from seasons 1 to 3.

Daniels also appeared in the 2nd and 3rd seasons of Netflix's hit series, Blood & Water, as Joseph Koopman, season 3 of Kings of Joburg as Ernie Halstrom, season 1 of Go! as Coach Arendse, and the 2nd season of Interrogation Room as Michael.

The award-winning actor has also starred in Lockdown seasons 1 and 2 as Delano, Vallei van Sluiers seasons 1 to 4 as JP Willemse, and Sara se Geheim seasons 1 to 3 as Ricky.

