Multi-award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali is mourning his friend and late iNumber Number co-star Presley Chweneyagae

The former Isibaya actor took to his TikTok account this week to reflect on his friendship with Chweneyagae

South Africans and fans of the award-winning star took to his video's comment section to comfort him

Former The Estate star Sdumo Mtshali is mourning award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae, who passed away on Tuesday, 27 May.

Mtshali, who starred opposite Chwenyeyagae on Netflix's hit TV show iNumber Number took to his social media this week to bid farewell to the actor.

The multi-award-winning actor shared a video of Chweneyage on his TikTok account and penned a sweet message to the late actor.

"John 11:23. Jesus says, 'Your brother will rise again'. Presley, I have admired your acting skills years before working together. Watching you on stage and the big screen, then God gave me a chance to witness it firsthand. Thank you, my friend, for honouring it. I will miss you! I love you, my brother," says Mtshali.

The actor also honoured The River actor at his second memorial service on Thursday, 5 June in Pretoria.

"We clicked immediately when we met at iNumber Number. We wanted to tell a good story about good cops," says Mtshali.

Mtshali also advised Chweneyagae's son at the memorial service to not be angry.

"Don't be bitter, don't be angry, but feel those emotions. You have to carry the family, help your mother. You have your uncles to help you; they are here for you," said the actor.

South Africans react to the actor's video

KLebo13 replied:

"But le wena (even you) Sdumo Mtshali, you are very good at what you do my brah. You also deserve flowers while you can still smell them."

Ntlotleng01 said:

"I am heartbroken shame. Cobra really hurt us as a country."

GAOTLHOPE wrote:

"He died playing a leading role in Cobrizi and only needed 2 episodes to complete the series of Cobrizy and was still shooting that final role. His death is similar to the one of the late Shona Ferguson who was also playing a leading role in the Kings of Joburg series. On the last episode of that series he (Shona Ferguson) was shot at by his brother and he didn't make it to season two. We've also lost him and Cobrizy wale easy."

kocia_toy0 said:

"No one will ever live forever. May his soul rest until we meet again."

Emmanuel Phutsane wrote:

"​​Rest in peace my brother you're a character you'll be always remembered by South Africa."

Thobeka Mvimbi responded:

"​​May his beautiful soul rest in peace and his family, siblings, relatives' and friends be comforted in the time of demise."

Presley Chweneyegae's second memorial service

The Safta-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's second memorial service is being held today (Thursday, 5 June) at the State Theatre, Pretoria in Gauteng province from 11 am.

The actor will be buried on Saturday, 7 June at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria, Gauteng. His funeral service will start at 08:00.

