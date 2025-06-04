Presley Chweneyagae's sudden death continues to haunt his adoring fans and grieving family

With an acting career spanning 20 successful years, the multi-award-winning thespian passed away during his prime, leaving behind loved ones and a formidable rap sheet

We take a look inside Chweneyagae's decades-long career and some of his most iconic television roles

Fans honoured Presley Chweneyagae's decades-long career. Image: VEntertainment, sphelelemazbuko

Source: Twitter

Presley Chweneyagae's death has become a stark reminder of how short life can be, and while the country mourns the loss of his life, we celebrate his greatness in film and television.

Inside Presley Chweneyagae's film career

As the country continues to mourn the loss of one of South Africa's most celebrated actors, many have come to further appreciate the time and effort Presley Chweneyagae put into his roles.

From his debut feature film appearance in Tsotsi, to his recently-released series, Cobrizi, Chweneyagae has for 20 years demonstrated his versatility as he took on various roles that saw him tell authentic South African stories with integrity.

Presley Chweneyagae has been in the film industry for over 20 years. Image: presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

A larger-than-life being, Presley's decorated career was, as he would put it, on another level, and gained him supporters from all across the country and abroad.

He held several awards, including multiple SAFTAs for his appearance on The River as well as one for Tsotsi. The film also earned him an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Just days ahead of his funeral service, Actor Spaces paid tribute to the former The River star on their Instagram page with throwback clips from some of his past works, honouring his massive talent:

Here's how Mzansi paid tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

South Africa is still in disbelief and took to the comments section to remember Presley:

kotozwane said:

"The way my heart breaks for Zenzo, that was his twin, man."

_dananai.zw wrote:

"Eish, he was very talented, man. Rest in peace to a legend."

ausi_mph0 was shattered:

"What a beautiful resume. What a loss."

iam_king_she_ posted:

"This one hurt me so much. RIP, Cobrizi."

fvk.kamo56 commented:

"The River was one of the best shows he was in. Rest in peace. He will forever be a legend to us."

Heartbroken fans bid farewell to Presley Chweneyagae. Image: presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

wiirvenom added:

"Rest Easy, Wa le Easy. May your soul find what we call an eternal slumber."

ibongokuhle_m responded:

"Our screens will never be the same again. Massively heartbroken."

sekweradonovan2 added:

"May his soul rest in peace. Cobrizi."

nkumbuzo_khuboni honoured Presley Chweneyagae:

"RIP Presley, you ran your race."

ms_masibe was heartbroken:

"What a loss. May his soul rest in peace. Cobrizi wale Easy."

Presley Chweneyagae's wife speaks at his memorial service

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video from Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service where his wife, Charlaine Kirk, paid tribute to the actor.

Fans and industry mates took to social media to comfort the grieving family of the multi-award-winning actor and celebrate his legacy:

zola_hashatsi said:

"His legacy will continue to speak for generations. A giant has fallen, but the echo of his voice remains in every story he told.”

SnowhiteFizz said:

"No, but Presley killed us before he died, man. He will forever be missed, shame."

