Presley Chweneyagae was remembered in the first memorial service held at Mmabatho Convention Centre in his hometown, Mahikeng

During the memorial service close friends Rantebeng Makapan and Israel Matseke-Zulu gave heartfelt tributes

Bianca Carmichael, Presley’s sister-in-law and wife of actor Oros Mampofu celebrated the late actor as being more than just a star

Presley Chweneyagae was honoured during a memorial service in Mmabatho. Image: ms_sandz_, nounouche.online

Source: Instagram

As South Africa continues to come to terms with the sudden passing of veteran actor Presley Chweneyagae, his loved ones, colleagues and fans gathered to pay tribute to him.

Presley Chweneyagae honoured in Mmabatho memorial

The former Cobrizi actor’s family previously announced that there would be two memorial services to honour Presley Chweneyagae. The first one was held on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

Addressing mourners who attended the memorial, one of the Tsotsi actor’s close friends and actor Rantebeng Makapan spoke highly of Presley Chweneyagae. He recounted how he was overcome with emotion when he visited Chweneyagae’s family on Tuesday, 27 May to pay his condolences.

Makapan added that Presley Chweneyagae didn’t discriminate or judge people despite his status as an Oscar Award winner.

Presley Chweneyagae’s sister-in-law Bianca Carmichael, the wife of actor Oros Mampofu, spoke on behalf Presley's wife and the Kirk family. She gave a moving tribute and revealed that even though he was an actor, Presley Chweneyagae wasn’t a performer at home.

Bianca Carmichael explained although the world knew him for his work on the small or silver screen, Presley was much more than that.

“But to us, he was more than what the cameras captured. He was a protector, a husband who loved deeply, a father who was gentle and proud, a brother-in-law who made us proud. It is hard to imagine a world without his laughter, his sharp wit or his comforting presence. But as we grieve, we also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind, not only in film and television but in the lives, he touched, the hearts he warmed and the inspiration he sparked in the next generation of artists,” she said.

Presley Chweneyagae was honoured in Mmabatho. Image: 1max_tv

Source: Instagram

Israel Matseke-Zulu praises Presley Chweneyagae

Meanwhile, former Tsotsi actor Israel Matseke-Zulu also celebrated his beloved friend Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service.

He echoed Rantebeng Makapan's sentiments that Chweneyagae had remained humble despite his achievements.

Matseke-Zulu also revealed that the late actor was a testament to the saying that where one comes from does not define how one shapes their life.

"There's a lot we can talk about, sometimes it's unnecessary. To be in Hollywood is not to be in heaven. Yes, we won the Oscar, we brought the Oscar into the country, but Oscar doesn't make you a millionaire," said Matseke-Zulu.

Presley Chweneyagae's funeral details confirmed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Presley Chweneyagae’s family confirmed his funeral details.

Chweneyagae’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, 7 June, at the Akasia Community Hall in Gauteng. The service will start at 08:00.

The award-winning star will rest at the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria.

The funeral will be held after Presley Chweneyagae's second memorial service on 5 June at the State Theatre in Tshwane.

