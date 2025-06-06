Kenneth Nkosi was one of the stars who attended Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service

The actor paid tribute to his Tsotsi co-star and remembered their time on set together, speaking on his humility and playfulness

Tributes to Chweneyagae have flooded social media this week as fans and industry peers remember the multi-award-winning thespian

Kenneth Nkosi spoke about working with Presley Chweneyagae on 'Tsotsi.'

Source: Instagram

Kenneth Nkosi delivered a touching speech at Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service and spoke of their time working together.

Kenneth Nkosi remembers Presley Chweneyagae on Tsotsi

Days following the sudden death of renowned actor, Presley Chweneyagae, tribute messages and condolences flooded social media and several other channels from fans and peers, honouring the late actor.

In all the messages, supporters and industry-mates spoke highly of Chweneyagae's humility and striking character, and actor/ comedian Kenneth Nkosi said he was fortunate enough to have spent time with the late star.

Speaking at the second memorial service, held at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria, Nkosi recalled fond moments with Presley on the set of Tsotsi:

"That is one man who never had an ego. That boy liked to play, and that boy believed in what he was doing. He carried the whole story. He was young, and he trusted himself and his instincts."

Kenneth Nkosi says Presley Chweneyagae was very playful.

Source: Instagram

In the film, Nkosi played Aap, one of the members of Chweneyagae's group of troublemakers and criminals, and spoke of Presley's authenticity:

"There was an uproar in Soweto at some point when Tsotsi came out, and people said, 'Tsotsi's don't sound like that.' Apparently, Tsotsi's from Soweto must sound like Zola 7.

"He [Presley] came with his Tsotsi style from Mahikeng. That was authentic, and that's why people loved and connected with that character."

What you need to know about Presley Chweneyagae's passing

Presley Chweneyagae died suddenly on 28 May 2025 after having difficulties breathing

The actor's wife, Charlaine Kirk, bid farewell to her husband at his first memorial service held in Mafikeng

Actress Terry Pheto, who played alongside Chweneyagae on Tsotsi , delivered a touching tribute to her co-star at his memorial service

, delivered a touching tribute to her co-star at his memorial service The late The River star's bereaved family released details pertaining to his funeral service

star's bereaved family released details pertaining to his funeral service Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema visited Chweneyagae's family home after his passing and spoke highly of him and called him a "good role model" to young actors

Kenneth Nkosi recalled his time working with Presley Chweneyagae on 'Tsotsi.'

Source: Instagram

Israel Matseke-Zulu pays tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a tribute from actor Israel Matseke-Zulu, who honoured Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service.

The Ngwana Wa Tshwenya host delivered a lively tribute and spoke of his Tsotsi co-star's love for his craft and how his success never changed him:

"There's a lot we can talk about, sometimes it's unnecessary. To be in Hollywood is not to be in heaven. Yes, we won the Oscar, and we brought the Oscar into the country, but the Oscar doesn't make you a millionaire."

