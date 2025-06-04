Julius Malema visited the home of the late actor Presley Chweneyagae to offer his condolences on Wednesday, 4 June 2025

Malema praised Presley Chweneyagae's contribution to South Africa's film industry, as well as his down-to-earth character

Malema offered to assist the Chweneyagae family who are set to lay the actor to rest on Saturday, 7 June 2025

Julius Malema paid tribute to Presley Chweneyagae when he visited his home in Pretoria. Image: mrs_sandz, julius.malema.sello

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema became the latest high-profile politician to pay tribute to the late talented actor Presley Chweneyagae who suddenly passed away on Tuesday 27 May 2025 at the age of 40.

This comes after Minister of Electricity Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa also mourned the Cobrizi actor with a heartfelt tribute.

Julius Malema raves about Presley Chweneyagae

Malema took his condolence message off social media and visited the home of the late actor in Pretoria on Wednesday, 4 June 2025. According to a report by Daily Sun, the outspoken politician disclosed why he and other party officials had visited the Chweneyagae residence. Malema also heaped praise on the late actor for the role he played in putting South Africa’s film industry on the map.

"We are here to send our condolences to the family. Presley was a very good actor. He put South Africa on the international map when the movie Tsotsi won an Oscar Award. We started to appreciate that we got talent in our country," Malema said.

Malema echoed the same sentiments by speakers at Presley’s first memorial on Tuesday 3 June 2025. He described Chweneyagae as a down-to-earth celebrity who didn’t throw his weight around.

Malema offers to assist Presley Chweneyagae's family

Malema said he had assured the late actor’s family that EFF was mourning the loss of their son, husband and father with them.

Julius Malema offered to assist Presley Chweneyagae's family. Image: julius.malema.sello, poetr_ytyler55

Presley Chweneyagae’s family previously confirmed that a second memorial will be held at the State Theatre in Tshwane on Thursday, 5 June 2025. They also confirmed the funeral details stating that Presley Chweneyagae would be laid to rest in Tshwane on Saturday, 7 June 2025.

Presley Chweneyagae's wife pays tribute to him

Presley Chweneyagae's wife Charlaine Kirk Chweneyagae had an opportunity to pay tribute to her husband at his memorial at Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng.

In a video shared online, Kirk's sister-in-law, Bianca Carmicheal spoke on behalf of Chweneyagae's wife at the ceremony.

The actor's wife said it is hard to imagine a world without her husband's laughter.

Kirk adds that her husband didn't demand attention, but carried quiet power, charm, and grace.

Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu, who starred opposite Chweneyagae in Tsotsi also honoured him at the ceremony on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Musa Khawula slams Presley Chweneyagae after his death

Meanwhile, not everyone remembered the late Presley Chweneyagae glowingly.

Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula slammed Presley Chweneyagae following his untimely passing.

In true Musa Khawula fashion, the controversial celebrity gossip monger took a low blow and mocked Presley Chweneyagae, calling him a deadbeat dad. Khawula claimed that the former The River actor had blown his fortune on women and alcohol.

In a separate post, Khawula angered netizens when he resurfaced gender based violence allegations against Presley Chweneyagae.

