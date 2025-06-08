Presley Chweneyagae passed away and was recently laid to rest while surrounded by loved ones, including colleagues in the acting industry

Warren Masemola attended the funeral and took to the stage, and his emotional eulogy went viral

People had a lot to say about Presley Chweneyagae's funeral, and some brought attention to the late actor's scandal about lottery corruption

Presley Chweneyagae's funeral took place on 7 June 2025. Warren Masemola delivered a memorable tribute to his friend during the funeral service.

Presley Chweneyagae's lotto scandal became a hot topic again after his funeral. Image: Oupa Bopape

People discussed Warren Masemola's speech for Presley Chweneyagae, and some saw it as an opportunity to reflect on the late actor's corruption accusations. The X user who started the conversation about the late Presley Chweneyagae received nearly half a million views on their post.

SA remembers Presley Chweneyagae's lotto scandal

In a post on X, @realnorma_kay caused a buzz on social media by posting a video of Warren Masemola speaking fondly of the late Presley Chweneyagae. The X user asked whether anyone spoke about the National Lottery loot that Presley was allegedly a part of and amassed over 2,000 likes.

Briefly News reported that Presley Chweneyagae and a co-star from Tsotsi, Terry Phetho, were allegedly part of a scam which defrauded the National Lottery Commission (NLC) using non-profit organisations. Presley's foundation reportedly received R15 million from the NLC. Read the post about the late Presley below:

NLC scandal fallout

In 2023, Terry Phetho's multi-million rand home in Bryanston was auctioned off. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) declared that Phetho's home had to be sold as it was built with money fraudulently acquired from a non-profit, which got funds from the NLC.

Terry Phetho and Presley Chweneyagae were both implicated in the National Lottery Commission scandal. Image: Kevin Parry

SA talks Presley Chweneyagae and Lotto

Some people insisted that Presley's funeral was not the best occasion to talk about his corruption allegations. People slammed the X user for being insensitive and said there would have been another time to discuss the accusations Presley faced.

@UncleNdeva said:

"No, there will be other times people can speak about it. Not at his funeral."

@MsawenkosiNzim4 asked:

"Was it a Zondo commission or a funeral?"

@mgp_gale asked the X user:

"Are you a real person? Do you know what a funeral is?"

@Xolani_khabazel insisted:

"There is a time and place for everything, even this clown who speaks about kissing; that was not a place for him to say that."

@vha_mo commented:

"Mara Kay have mercy tuu."

@ofentsegabashan added:

"Hayiwena we forgot, Nna I totally forgot about that."

@THETJi1 wrote:

"Timing is everything."

Presley Chweneyagae's wife cries during his burial

Briefly News previously reported that Presley Chweneyagae’s wife, Charlaine Kirk, was inconsolable as the coffin went down during The River actor's funeral service.

Chweneyagae, who starred opposite his best friend Warren Masemola in The River, was buried on Saturday, 7 June.

Newzroom Afrika shared a clip of Kirk's reaction on X when her husband's coffin went down.

Presley Chweneyagae’s wife, Charlaine Kirk, also paid tribute to her husband on Saturday, 7 June, at his funeral service at Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria.

