A Scottish ultra-distance running champion has tragically died while attempting the Cape Wrath Trail.

David Parrish, who hailed from Dumfries, had been pursuing a record-breaking time on the demanding route stretching from Fort William to Cape Wrath when he was reported missing.

According to Police Scotland, the former Royal Marine’s body was discovered at approximately 10:25pm on Saturday in a remote, mountainous part of Kintail.

The search and recovery effort was led by volunteers from Kintail Mountain Rescue Team, who located him near Meallan Odhar in Glen Shiel.

The 35-year-old had previously claimed victory in the Cape Wrath Ultra in 2023.

His latest endurance challenge aimed to raise funds for Scottish Mountain Rescue in honour of his friend, Luke Ireland, who died from hypothermia while running in the Glen Clova mountains in 2014.

A representative from Kintail Mountain Rescue Team said their thoughts are with Parrish’s family and friends during this deeply difficult period, describing him as a skilled and passionate mountain runner who lost his life doing what he loved.

Scottish Mountain Rescue also expressed profound sadness over his passing, noting that his death has had a significant impact across their teams. They extended sincere condolences to his loved ones and highlighted his generosity and inspiring spirit within the community.

They added that Parrish had taken on the challenge to honour a close friend who also died in the hills, and his commitment to both remembrance and fundraising deeply resonated with many. His efforts will continue to benefit volunteer rescue teams responding to emergencies across Scotland’s mountainous regions, creating a meaningful and lasting legacy.

The organisation said it is devastated by the loss and remembered both Parrish and Luke Ireland, acknowledging the added emotional weight of the tribute.

Meanwhile, GB Ultras Community paid tribute on social media, describing Parrish as a true gentleman who inspired many and consistently pushed his limits while supporting causes close to his heart.

They offered their heartfelt condolences to his fiancée, family, and friends during this difficult time.

Source: Briefly News