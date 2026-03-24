A Johannesburg lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight, shocking both the legal and athletics communities

The victim was also a committed marathon runner, known for participating in major races like the Cape Town Marathon and local Gauteng road events

Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fellow athletes, highlighting her presence in both professional and sporting circles

On Monday, 23 March 2026, 35-year-old Krugersdorp lawyer Chinette Gallichan was gunned down in the Johannesburg CBD in a gruesome murder that left many stunned.

Johannesburg lawyer Chinette Gallichan was shot dead in Johannesburg CBD on Monday. Image:@chinettegallichan

Source: Facebook

Her death is suspected to have been a hit, and the South African Police Service has opened a murder investigation. Witnesses say the attacker shot her at close range just after she got out of her car. The suspect then fled on foot before escaping in a waiting vehicle.

Colleagues have remembered her, and it has also emerged that she was an athlete who had participated in several marathons. Fellow attorney Jacobus Myburgh wrote on Facebook:

“Her death has sent shockwaves through both the legal and athletics communities, where she was described as a familiar face, particularly at the CCMA, where she often represented employees in matters involving unpaid wages and unfair dismissals,” Myburgh said.

Marathon runner and athletics club member in South Africa

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gallichan was a committed long-distance runner embedded in South Africa’s club running scene. She was a member of Run Zone Athletics Club in Northcliff, where she regularly trained and competed alongside fellow runners.

She was active enough in the scene to be regarded as a familiar face in athletics circles. She completed the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in 2023, recording a time of 4:18:57. She and her husband, Keegan, were also known to regularly participate in road-running events, including 10km races, half-marathons, and club competitions, and were active in the Gauteng running circuit.

Chinette Gallichan and her husband Keegan during the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in 2023. Image@runzoneathletics

Source: Facebook

Tributes pour in from the athletics community

Run Zone Athletics paid tribute to her in a heartfelt Facebook post:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of one of our members, Chinette Gallichan, to a shooting in downtown Joburg this morning. You have gone way too soon, champ. Rest softly, Chinette. Condolences to husband Keegan, family and loved ones. On behalf of Run Zone Athletics Club. Sterkte, Boetie Keegan Gallichan. Big hugs, Seun.”

See the post below on Facebook:

Tributes poured in under the post:

@jessicamaartens:

“Our sincere condolences. What a shock, trauma and tragic loss to Keegan Gallichan, her family and to Run Zone Athletics Club.”

@masgafela:

“Oh my goodness, this is terrible news. Sincerest condolences to the family and friends.”

See the Facebook post below:

The South African sporting community has, in recent weeks, been struck by tragedy, including the passing of cyclist Mike Wilson during the Cape Town Cycle Tour, as well as the untimely death of a Waterfall City Marathon runner, Lukho Ruthula. May their souls continue to rest in peace.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News