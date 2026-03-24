The police have issued a statement concerning the death of respected South African lawyer, Chinette Gallichan

The labour lawyer who was actively involved in athletics was shot dead in Johannesburg CBD on Monday

The comments from the Gauteng police spokeperson sparked reactions from South Africans on social media

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The Gauteng police have issued an update on South African lawyer, Chinette Gallichan, who was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The 35-year-old attorney worked in the labour litigation division at Sibanye-Stillwater after earning her LLB degree from the University of South Africa and later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Labour Law with distinction at the University of Johannesburg.

South Africa has lost another respected lawyer, with the authorities suspecting that the attackers may have tracked her movements before carrying out the shooting, and investigations are ongoing.

Gallichan's involvement with athletics in South Africa

Aside from being a renowned labour lawyer, Gallichan, who was from Krugersdorp, was actively involved in athletics in her community. She and her husband, Keegan, were members of the Run Zone Athletics Club in Northcliff and frequently participated in road running events.

According to reports, she finished the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with a time of 4:18:57. The news about her death has left both the legal and athletics communities devastated, with colleagues and fellow runners remembering her as a committed professional and a well-known presence at the CCMA.

Police update, plea to the public

Gauteng police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a murder case has been opened and that authorities are actively searching for the suspects involved in the killing of the Cape Town Marathon runner.

“Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111,” Sibeko said.

She went on to confirm that the police have yet to make any arrest, and the reason behind the attack is also under investigation.

“The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made so far,” the Gauteng police spokesperson added.

The police did a good job when Moira Harding went missing during the Comrade Marathon, and are expected to fish out those who killed the marathon runner in Johannesburg.

Here is what South Africans are saying on social media concerning the Police update on Gallichan's case.

Michèle Hettema wrote:

"This is just so horrendous, hope they find them . My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends 🌸."

Ian Murgatroyd reacted:

"This is awful, and may she RIP. Such a senseless act, and it epitomises the lawlessness and the mere fact that people think they can change the direction of an employment dispute by eradicating the attorney. Now, such a waste of a young life, of somebody just doing her job. Thoughts are with her family and loved ones."

Tshidi Madison said:

"Such a young soul😪."

Ruth De Klerk shared:

"So heartbreaking😢 God thankyou you don't sleep. You will punish them. Please comfort their families."

Gerrit added:

"Find them."

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News also reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News