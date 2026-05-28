A controversial moment at the Cape Town Marathon has taken another dramatic twist after the identity of the runner involved was revealed

Athletics supporters have been left stunned after reports linked the incident to a former winner of the prestigious race

Calls for severe punishment are growing as officials move to protect the image of one of South Africa’s biggest marathon events

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New details have emerged regarding the runner who allegedly entered the elite pack illegally during the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday, 24 May 2026.

A former Cape Town Marathon winner is at the centre of a controversy that happened on Sunday, 24 May 2026. Image:@capetowncitymarathon

Source: Facebook

Initial claims made by running blogger Stuart Mann alleged that the runner, identified as Sihle Mapukata, entered the race from the side of the field instead of starting alongside the elite athletes.

Former Cape Town Marathon winner caught in controversy

Fresh reports from IOL have now revealed that Mapukata is a former Cape Town Marathon champion, having won the race in 2003 and 2004, long before the event gained global attention in its bid to become a World Marathon Major.

Mapukata now competes in the veteran 40-49 category. While he could still be competitive within his age group, questions remain over how he managed to move through his starting batch before appearing at the front of the race.

Runners during a Cape Town Marathon race. Image:@capetowncitymarathon

Source: Facebook

Nedbank Running Club calls for lifetime ban

Following the controversial incident, there have been growing calls for Mapukata to be banned from the Nedbank Running Club.

Nick Bester, National Manager of the Nedbank Running Clubs, has written to Nedbank Running Club Cape Town recommending that Mapukata receive a lifetime ban.

In the letter, Bester said the incident caused confusion among spectators and damaged the reputation of both the Nedbank Running Club and Nike. He also pointed out that Mapukata’s race number clearly showed he was not registered in the elite category and should have started much further back in the field.

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Bester requested that Mapukata be placed on interim suspension while an urgent disciplinary hearing is conducted to determine whether there were any mitigating circumstances surrounding his actions.

He further stated that if no acceptable explanation is provided, he would support a lifetime suspension from Nedbank Running Club Cape Town and would notify all Nedbank Running Clubs nationally and internationally not to accept Mapukata as a member in future.

“I would ask you to give him an interim suspension and urgently hold a hearing to understand if there is any mitigation for his actions which have brought the Nedbank Club into disrepute. Pending the results of this hearing, and assuming that there is no suitable mitigation.''

Briefly News reached out to Mapukata for comment, but he had not responded by the time of publication.

This year’s Cape Town Marathon attracted more than 27,000 runners and was attended by Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

South African runner wins New York City Half Marathon

Briefly News previously reported that South African distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt delivered an outstanding performance to claim victory at the 2026 New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, 15 March.

Crossing the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 30 seconds, Wildschutt edged out American runner Zouhir Talbi by 11 seconds, marking one of the most significant wins of his career.

Source: Briefly News