Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa provided a reason why the country had so many illegal immigrants in it

Benjamin Quashie suggested that State institutions in the country were not doing their jobs, which resulted in the problem

South Africans were not impressed with Quashie's comments about the situation, criticising him for the statement

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Ghana's High Commissioner, Benjamin Quashie, blamed Home Affairs for SA’s illegal immigrant issue. Image: Peter Titmuss (Getty Images)/ @bkqGhana (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans have slammed Ghana’s High Commissioner to the country following his recent remarks about undocumented foreign nationals.

The High Commissioner, Benjamin Quashie, blamed the Department of Home Affairs for the issue of illegal immigrants in the country, something that did not sit well with South Africans.

Quashie made the comments after 290 of the 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa were found to be in the country illegally.

The Ghanaians were evacuated from South Africa amid ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests in the country. Previous attempts to evacuate the citizens failed after only one person showed up at the airport on the day that the flight was originally scheduled to take off.

What did Quashie say about Home Affairs?

Addressing the evacuation efforts, Quashie noted Home Affairs’ comments about the majority being illegal in the country, but blamed the department for it.

He said all those who didn’t have documents could not be blamed for the delays by Home Affairs.

“It has taken three to four years. Is it their fault that they are undocumented? It is a matter that has to do with State institutions. We wouldn’t be where we are today if state institutions were doing their jobs,” he said.

The first group of Ghanaian nationals at OR Tambo International Airport, waiting to leave South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South Africans criticise Quashie’s comments

Social media users criticised Quashie’s comments, arguing that Ghanaians left their country to come to South Africa on their own.

Johannes Chaotsane asked:

“Why not go to the perfect Home Affairs in Ghana?”

Vusi Nyembe questioned:

“Which Home Affairs is he blaming? How did they leave their country in the first place? If they were documented when they left Ghana, what was the purpose of their visit here that made them not return home?”

Jane Motsatsing exclaimed:

“He must be joking, right?”

Ramasio Moteme asked:

“What do they want in South Africa in the first place if Ghana is so great? Who called them to come here?”

Masixole Bantom stated:

“Ghana's High Commissioner has a lot to say except why his fellow citizens are leaving home. He's just Googling stuff and saying it.”

Charlie Mdletshe said:

“I always regarded Ghanaians as intelligent people, but their High Commissioner and President have proven that they are exceptions in everything.”

Justice Shivambu added:

“Lol, they left their country on a visitor Visa and overstayed. So, why are they blaming our Home Affairs?

Stephen Tinte questioned:

“How did their people leave the country undocumented in the first place and why?”

Tebogo Lebo Kekana-Sebapu stated:

“No sense of accountability from Ghana, sies.”

Ghanaian national disappointed with South Africa

A Ghanaian national spoke to Briefly News about the country's perception of South Africa amid attacks against foreign nationals.

Emmanuel Mensah-Amoah, a resident of Accra, discussed why many Ghanaians opted to come to South Africa in the first place.

The Ghanaian national also discussed the special package that his government offered citizens who would be evacuated from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News