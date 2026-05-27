On Tuesday, 26 May 2026, Unathi Nkayi showed off her body in several daring mirror selfies shared on Instagram

Social media users reacted differently, with some praising her confidence and physique, while others criticised her, questioning whether the photos were age-appropriate

Unathi Nkayi previously addressed backlash after a recent alleged DUI arrest amid ongoing social media controversy

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Unathi Nkayi showed off her body in daring photos. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Media personality Unathi Nkayi left South Africans stunned after baring it all in several risqué photos shared on her Instagram account. More often than not, the former Idols South Africa judge, who is also a fitness fanatic, leaves South Africans drooling with pictures of her in the gym.

Days after topping social media trending charts after being allegedly arrested for driving under the influence, Unathi Nkayi became the topic of online discussion when she shared saucy photos of herself online. On Tuesday, 26 May 2026, Unathi Nkayi took to her official Instagram account and shared several mirror selfies of herself sitting on a bed unclothed.

Unathi Nkayi bares all in daring photos

In the caption, Unathi shared that she had taken the selfies at Africology Spa. She said during one visit, she met a man who asked her to recommend some combos that he could buy for his wife. She proceeded to list her favourite combos for the unnamed man and others interested in purchasing something from Africology Spa for their significant others. The post was captioned:

“I visited @africologysa with a friend over the weekend, and a gentleman was there buying a few items for his wife. He asked that I share some of my favourite combos so that he can get them next time he decides to spoil her. Here you are, sir, and all the other sirs for the special people in your life.”

The post was accompanied by photos of Unathi Nkayi’s favourite products from Africology Spa and several blurred selfies of herself in her birthday suit.

See the risqué photos of Unathi by clicking the link.

Unathi Nkayi sparks reactions after sharing risqué selfies

The post gained traction on Instagram, and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some called out Unathi Nkayi, as several others have done in the past, others gushed over her physique and applauded her for sharing the photos.

Here are some of the comments:

liss_akhanya17 gushed:

“I don’t know why y’all are complaining, I'm just shocked about how she has a great body for her age 😭”

zeemabasa said:

“The truth is: it's beautiful to be comfortable in your skin🔥. You go, girl. You work hard. Sorry to those who hate because they can't post.”

lesibakevin remarked:

“If it comes to social media, everyone will have an opinion. Positive or negative, allow people to voice what these images evoke in them; it's for public consumption.”

ntu2ko_vlk asked:

“Don't you think you're too old to do some of the things you do?”

manolo_gq commented:

“The gentleman getting more than what he asked for 😭❤”

Unathi Nkayi's daring photos. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi finally breaks silence following alleged DUI arrest

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi broke her silence following the backlash from her alleged arrest.

News of the arrest came days after Unathi was criticised over her controversial opinions regarding the ongoing saga between actors Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe.

Source: Briefly News