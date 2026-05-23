A dramatic Facebook video captures an explosive domestic dispute where a woman is seen kicking her husband out of their home in front of the police

The high-tension footage shows the wife exposing her partner’s recent job loss, financial struggles, and alleged habit of pawning their household items

The public meltdown has left viewers shocked, arriving just weeks after the couple claimed to have reconciled following a viral cheating scandal

A mother of three chased her husband out of their home in front of the police. Image: Galaletsang Precious

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria couple, previously in the spotlight due to allegations of infidelity, has resurfaced amid a volatile domestic dispute live-streamed online by the wife. She took to Facebook on 22 May 2026 to share the heated altercation, filming her husband, Thabiso, as law officials stood in the room to monitor the situation.

The high-tension video shows Facebook user Galaletsang Precious evicting her husband from the property, just weeks after she made global headlines by accusing him of cheating with 100 different women. As a sombre Thabiso gathered his belongings, Precious repeatedly shouted reminders that many of the household items were hers. In a fit of rage, she mocked his current financial status, revealing that he had recently lost his employment. Precious further accused him of manipulating his family and lying to his mother, telling her that she was the reason for his dismissal.

Viral couple’s financial drama exposed

The confrontation escalated when the alleged serial unfaithful husband attempted to pack up more household assets. Precious blocked him, exposing his alleged habit of taking their possessions to Cash Crusaders to secure quick loans, forcing her to bail out the items using her personal funds. She went on to vent that his income only covered their monthly rent and children’s school fees, leaving her to shoulder the rest of the financial burden.

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Watch the Facebook reel here.

You can also watch the X video below:

Locals discuss the woman’s post

The public meltdown comes as a shock to many followers who recently witnessed the couple display a united front by re-printing a poster of their wedding photo, which Precious had burnt in anger. Many viewers pointed out that the couple should have never attempted to mend things in the first place. While others expressed deep concern for the woman's emotional well-being.

Viewers advised the woman not to share her marital problems online. Image: Galaletsang Precious

Source: Facebook

User @Mpho Mphidi-Madzivhandila commented:

"Wena, you are in the denial phase; you need serious help!"

User @Gudani Nemakonde said:

"She loves attention. Why does she always like to put everything on social media?"

User @Lindiwe NaMrholozi Msiza shared:

"You guys have started again?"

User @Katlego Dikgwejane added:

"We're back here again."

User @Galeboe Elsie Ntseke commented:

"Do not forget to burn the wedding photo, my friend."

User @Moholo Tonio shared:

"Moja Love must come on board. 10 episodes can be made here."

3 Briefly News articles about cheating

A heartbroken wife recorded her husband while confronting him about allegedly cheating with over 100 women, shocking the online community.

A Pretoria woman was filmed burning her wedding dress and photos after discovering that her husband was allegedly cheating with over 100 women.

A local wife who took her marital woes to social media by sharing a series of posts confronting her husband about infidelity seems to be in a good place and happy again after sharing a video of them carrying their wedding photo.

Source: Briefly News