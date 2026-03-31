A heartbroken wife recorded her husband while confronting him about allegedly cheating with multiple women

She shared the encounter, which was filmed at home on her Facebook on 31 March 2026, sparking a massive debate

Social media users were shocked by the revelation and flooded the comments section, offering support and advice to the scorned woman

A woman exposed her husband for allegedly cheating on her with multiple women. Image: dragana991

Source: Getty Images

A Johannesburg wife was in disbelief when she discovered her husband's alleged relationship with over 100 women and confronted him while in an emotional state.

The clip was shared on her Facebook account, Galaletsang Precious, where it went viral, reaching 1.5M views and 3K comments in just hours after it was posted.

The woman's recording begins when she tells her husband that if he does not love her anymore, he should just come out and tell her and stop wasting her time. With a shaky voice, she tells him that he was busy with some girl, even reminding him that he was in the bathroom and did not answer her call.

The woman confronts her allegedly cheating husband

The whole time being confronted, the husband, whom she referred to as Thabiso, was calm, dressed up clearly, and going somewhere. He looked unbothered even when Facebook user Galaletsang Precious confronted him about the 100 women he was allegedly cheating with. The creator followed up with a series of videos with voice recordings and texts of conversations between her man and multiple women.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA reacts to the cheating news

The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were shocked by the cheating allegations. Many viewers comforted the creator and advised her not to share her marital woes online, and instead to seek professional help. Some were troubled by how unbothered the husband was during the confrontation, saying his chill vibe suggested he was content with his lifestyle. Others wished that the video was a prank, hoping that the woman would come back and explain that she and her husband were creating content.

Viewers were shocked to learn of the alleged multiple cheating and comforted the wife. Image: Denis_Vermenko

Source: Getty Images

User @Kim Lenshy shared:

"Married men, you can do better. That is why marriage is never in my plans. Askies, sesi."

User @Anele Anele commented:

"Look at how chilled this guy is. Sister, cook for him, stop yelling, please."

User @Vincent Nyezi said:

"Thabiso is completely unbothered."

User @Doodoo'zile UMagalela KaHlabangane Mtshali added:

"This looks like a man who has decided with his lifestyle. Oh, men will humble you and take you out of character. Hope you find peace, sisi."

User @Modiega Loster shared:

"A man will never tell you that he no longer loves you. Once you reach that stage, it is a sign. Sorry, mommy.

User @Tinah Plantinah Dire commented:

"Bathong Galaletsang Precious, I am so sorry, Ausi, that you have to go through this. May you both find the strength to fix your marriage. You both don’t deserve this."

3 Briefly News articles about cheating

A prominent US-based AI company CEO and the head of HR were caught on a kiss-cam in a close embrace at a major music concert, while both were married to other people.

A mother filmed her kids alleging that her husband was cheating with a woman named Emily from Rosebank College, sparking a huge online debate.

A wife in pain shared a screen grab message confronting her helper, who slept with and fell pregnant by her husband, touching many viewers.

Source: Briefly News