A Nigerian hair business owner in Gqeberha went viral after sharing the sweet and supportive voice notes sent by her Xhosa boyfriend

The video was on TikTok, showcasing the charming man's morning routine and his romantic messages to his partner

Social media users were moved by the couple’s bond, with many welcoming the creator into the Xhosa tribe and offering her bridal names

A Nigerian woman living in Gqeberha shared romantic voice notes from her Xhosa partner, earning high praise. Image: @bambistrands_za

Source: TikTok

A cross-cultural romance in the Eastern Cape captured the internet’s attention, proving that love knows no borders.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @bambistrands_za on 24 March 2026, showing a glimpse into her relationship with her Xhosa man.

The hair business owner posted a series of chats and voice recordings from her partner as he prepared for work. In the clips, the charming man expressed how hard it was to wake up without her in his arms. He joked, saying that her absence felt like a crime. Blending Xhosa and English, he promised to see her soon and showered her with compliments. He even acknowledges that while he sometimes challenges her patience, he is devoted to her.

The man pours life into his partner

The smitten creator, TikTok user @bambistrands_za, responded by telling her that she missed him. Beyond the romance, the man also acted as a source of strength for the business owner. In a second voice note, he provided a quote of the day to help her navigate the pressures of being in business. He motivated her to ignore the noise from negative energies, advising her to stay focused on her craft.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the Nigerian woman

The clip gained traction, with hundreds of social media users flooding the comments section to praise the loving man. Many viewers were touched by how the man poured life into her. Some called her a Xhosa bride and even gave her a makoti name. Others were eager to teach her Xhosa, saying she should be fully integrated into the community.

Viewers welcomed the woman to the Xhosa tribe, with many suggesting traditional bridal names for her. Image: @bambistrands_za

Source: TikTok

User @Siyasanga said:

"Your new name as our bride is Sivuyise, ke sana. Halala, makoti wethu."

User @heavita shared:

"Wow, that is so sweet, he spoke life and poured into you. That is beautiful ❤️."

User @Bathandwa Senti commented:

"Hi baby, your Xhosa name is Thalande yezwa. We love you makoti🥹❤️, this is so sweet."

User @Bobo added:

"Sisi, we love you just like our brother. We are ready to teach you Xhosa 🥰."

User @Q_mag shared:

"Love is beautiful, hle🥹🥰."

User @Dr. Nomonde Jonas commented:

"This is so sweet, I love love 😍. So, I’m Xhosa, I can teach you Zulu because, of all the Nguni languages, Zulu is the easiest. If you understand Zulu, you can easily understand Xhosa."

3 Briefly News articles about Nigerian nationals

A Nigerian man was disturbed by a video of an alleged fellow national who was caught overseas with illegal substances while travelling on a South African passport, sparking fury online.

A South African influencer and adult creator finally addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video featuring a Nigerian politician, shocking many viewers.

A bold Nigerian woman set the internet ablaze after revealing that her rapid romance led to a proposal in less than a week after meeting her partner.

Source: Briefly News