Springbok lock RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, who are preparing to welcome their first child, have been spending much of their time at their stunning residence in Paarl, located in South Africa’s Western Cape.

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The towering rugby star is currently sidelined after suffering an ACL injury while playing for Irish giants Leinster.

The South African couple recently shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby together.

A Look Inside RG and Saskia Snyman’s Paarl Home

Through posts on social media, RG and Saskia have offered followers a peek inside their luxurious South African property.

The pair began constructing the Paarl home a few years ago, turning it into their dream retreat.

The residence boasts a sleek monochrome design, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

RG Snyman, residing in South Africa

RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, are currently back in South Africa as the Springbok continues his recovery from the serious knee injury he sustained while representing Leinster.

Despite being unavailable for selection and preparing for the arrival of their first child, Snyman is expected to return to Ireland after Leinster confirmed that he will remain with the club for another season.

It remains uncertain whether the move back to Ireland will take place before or after the birth of their baby, and where the child will ultimately be born.

Known affectionately as the “Viking,” Snyman relocated to Ireland in 2020 after signing for Munster. Four years later, the towering Springbok made the switch to fellow Irish side Leinster. Having spent more than five years in the country, he has qualified for Irish residency.

However, Snyman has chosen not to pursue that option. In an interview with the Irish Independent, the Springbok explained that joining Leinster was an easy decision because he and his family had already established a comfortable life in Ireland.

“We’ve really enjoyed living in Ireland, from the culture to the people, and that played a big role in our decision to stay,” he said.

Source: Briefly News