Springboks star RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, have confirmed that they are awaiting the arrival of their first baby on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The Leinster lock celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last year, in November, after they got married shortly after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.

The South African rugby international was part of the Springboks squad that won the Rugby Championship in 2025, and also went unbeaten during the end-of-year tour in the same year. He is currently injured and would not be available for selection during this year's tour.

RG and Saskia Snyman expecting their first baby

Saskia Snyman took to her Instagram page to announce that she and her husband are expecting their first child, and showed off her baby bump.

"Our plus one," the South African rugby superstar's wife captioned the video she shared on Instagram.

Jean Kleyn's wife, Aisling Kleyn, who announced the arrival of her baby girl, was in the comment section to celebrate with the Snymans.

"And to think I was prepared. We are ready for this baby," she commented.

Siya Kolisi's reported new partner, Rachel John, also shared her thoughts on the post on Instagram: "I love the video."

Fans celebrate with RG and Saskia Snyman

The announcement made by Saskia was met with loads of congratulatory messages from her followers and South African rugby lovers on social media.

Shenné Danielle Diamond shared:

"About time, don't ya think? Congratulations 🎊"

Ronnie Hough said:

"Congratulations, RG, stop going around and get right, WC is around the corner."

Shaun Gordon implied:

"Unfortunately, during conception, Snyman twisted his knee and so will be out of action for at least 4 months."

Ivan Windvogel wrote:

"Congratulations to Snyman's for your first place."

Roelf Snyman commented:

"Wow, this is AWESOME, I am so happy! You are going to be great parents 😎 🤗 ❤️."

Suna. Redelinghuys reacted:

"This is so beautiful! The joy of you walking the road together❤️ I am so proud. Saskia, you are flowering! 😍"

Ekoski44 added:

"This is literal perfection!! This baby is so lucky to have you two as parents!!!"

Springboks stars who welcomed babies in 2025

Several Springboks players also expanded their families in 2025. Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia welcomed their second child in October, while Handré Pollard and his wife Marise also added to their family during the same period.

Faf de Klerk celebrated a new arrival in November, and Edwin van der Merwe became a first-time father that month.

Source: Briefly News