A Springbok rugby player and his partner have entered a new chapter of family life with the arrival of a newborn daughter in Ireland.

Their journey to this moment was marked by medical fertility procedures and emotionally difficult setbacks along the way.

The announcement has sparked widespread goodwill from supporters, with fellow rugby families also experiencing similar celebrations recently.

Springbok star Jean Kleyn and his wife Aisling have welcomed their baby girl following a deeply emotional fertility journey marked by loss and hope.

Springboks Star Jean Kleyn And Wife Aisling Welcome Rainbow Baby Girl After IVF Journey

Source: Getty Images

Kleyn, who plays club rugby for Munster in Ireland, welcomed their daughter, Eljse-Mae Kleyn, on 29 April 2026 at the Limerick Regional Maternity Hospital in Ireland. The couple, already parents to a three-year-old son, Elijah, described their daughter’s arrival as a moment of overwhelming joy after a long and difficult road to parenthood.

In December 2025, Aisling shared the heartbreaking loss of one of their twins during a later pregnancy, describing the experience as emotionally and physically devastating.

“We are absolutely shattered,” she wrote at the time, reflecting on the shock and grief as they tried to come to terms with the loss.

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Despite the setbacks, the couple remained supportive of each other throughout their fertility journey, continuing to hold onto hope for a healthy pregnancy. Beyond motherhood, Aisling has also attracted attention for her distinct fashion sense during pregnancy. Known for her preference for individual style over trends, she regularly shares outfit inspiration with her followers on social media.

Her pregnancy looks have drawn widespread admiration online, with fans frequently engaging with her posts and asking for styling inspiration.

Jean and Aisling Kleyn celebrate the birth of their baby

Aisling shared a series of heartfelt images of her newborn daughter alongside an emotional message marking the special moment.

“I will be forever in awe of how a normal day can end up holding the most extraordinary joy. We are absolutely obsessed with our little sunrise baby. She is everything and more. Her name translates as God’s promise and that is exactly what she is,” she wrote.

She also explained the pronunciation of the name for followers, noting it is said as “L-sha Mae.”

As seen in the post below:

The couple received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and followers online.

@emma wrote:

“Congrats, guys.”

@judy added:

“Huge congratulations, guys. She is lovely. Precious little princess.”

@lucie said:

“A perfect baby girl.”

@saskiasynman commented:

“Welcome, little smalley.”

@sophie wrote:

“Aww, congratulations, she is beautiful and what a gorgeous name.”

Springboks Star Jean Kleyn And Wife Aisling Welcome Rainbow Baby Girl After IVF Journey

Source: Getty Images

Springboks stars who welcomed babies in 2025

Several Springboks players also expanded their families in 2025. Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia welcomed their second child in October, while Handré Pollard and his wife Marise also added to their family during the same period.

Faf de Klerk celebrated a new arrival in November, and Edwin van der Merwe became a first-time father that month.

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Source: Briefly News