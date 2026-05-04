Rachel John’s return to her father’s home country after five years turns into an emotional moment

The influencer received a warm welcome from locals, and the trip is tied to an initiative that's close to her heart

Social media is buzzing with emotional reactions, as viewers praise the love and the deeper meaning behind her visit

Rachel John stands with representatives from the Flony Foundation in Nigeria. Image: @racheljohn/Instagram, dawisunmubi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Nigerian-Dutch influencer and model Rachel John has returned to Nigeria for the first time in five years. A clip posted on her TikTok account @racheljohnnie on 3 May 2026 shows her being warmly welcomed by a large crowd of men, women, and children, who gather around her, with many embracing her and sharing in the emotional moment.

Visiting her father’s country of birth, she’s seen stopping to take selfies and high-fiving those around her as she soaks in the moment and beams with joy. Her caption, “The most warm welcome,” perfectly captures the emotion of her return.

The childrens initiative aims to change 300 lives and build classrooms for learners. Image: @dawisunmubi

Source: Facebook

The initiative driving the visit

The reason behind her visit added even more meaning to the trip. According to a Facebook post by Dawisun Mubi, Rachel is in Nigeria working with the Free Light of Nigeria Youth Foundation (FLONY Foundation) on a mission to uplift more than 300 Almajiri children, orphans, and underserved individuals.

Through the partnership, they’re aiming to focus on real change, from skills development and access to education to building more sustainable communities. During a visit to an Almajiri Sangaya in Yola South, Rachel made a powerful promise: to help build modern classrooms and a hostel for the students to create lasting opportunities and restore dignity in the community.

View the TikTok vlog below:

People commended her kindness

Social media gushed over the emotional encounters as many celebrated the young woman for her visible kindness and the compassion she continues to show through her philanthropic work. Comments on her TikTok page reflected both awe and gratitude, with users highlighting how her actions appear to be making a real difference and inspiring others.

seitha83 said:

"This lady spreads love everywhere she goes🥰"

Topgear replied:

"She reminds me of Princess Diana 🙏"

Shimmy exclaimed:

"Can't fake this kind of love. May you continue to shine your light for Christ and love like Him. 🥰❤️"

CAy noted:

"God took his time to create you, so special. ❤️❤️❤️"

mashudu🌹❤️ said:

"Your aura 😇"

melissadlamini351 added:

"Ncooow beautiful inside and out."

Lien Albertus stated:

"Happy you're back girl."

Ms Shayshay. said:

"You are experiencing exactly what Jesus did when he was still alive 😭"

More Briefly News Stories on Rachel John

A video of Rachel John trying on elegant white dresses went viral, sparking speculation among fans that she could be hinting at a romantic milestone, especially amid rumours linking her to Siya Kolisi.

Rachel John’s testimony video sparked emotional reactions online as she opened up about her personal faith journey, sharing how her life has been shaped by spiritual growth and transformation.

Rachel John impressed social media users after showcasing her polished Xhosa speaking skills in a viral clip, earning praise for her fluency and confidence.

Source: Briefly News