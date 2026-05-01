Model and influencer who has been linked to Siya Kolisi, just opened up about her spiritual journey, and her mental health struggles

A simple message from her pastor became the turning point, sparking a powerful faith transformation that changed everything for her

Her testimony has left people feeling emotional, with so many reflecting on their own spiritual purpose and identity

Rachel John shared her testimony about finding her faith. Image: @racheljohn/Instagram, @racheljohnnie/TikTok

Source: UGC

Rachel John has opened up about her deeply personal faith journey. She revealed how she briefly explored Islam before ultimately finding peace and purpose in Christianity.

In the TikTok posted by Rachel John on 30 April 2026, the model and fitness influencer explains that although she was raised in a Christian household, she never felt fully connected to her faith growing up. She admitted that feelings of not being good enough and a lack of understanding kept her from getting baptised.

She also mentioned her battle with ADHD, depression, and an eating disorder, which left her searching for meaning and purpose.

Moving from Islam to Christianity

This led her to explore Islam, but despite finding structure and community, she later realised it didn’t fully align with her beliefs. Rachel said her turning point came when her pastor encouraged her to read the Book of John, which deepened her connection to Jesus, led to her baptism, and helped her naturally embrace a faith-driven lifestyle.

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She was baptised earlier this year. Image: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

“The more I learned about Jesus, the more I felt drawn to Him.”

Rachel says her renewed faith has brought her peace and strength. With daily Bible study and prayer, she feels grounded and able to face any challenge.

“When I start my morning with my Bible study, I’m in a good state of mind. Whatever comes my way, I can overcome.”

Watch Rachel John's TikTok below:

Mzansi notices her vulnerability

Viewers related to her story and shared their own experiences in the comments. Many praised her honesty and vulnerability as she detailed her struggles with mental health, identity, and spirituality on @racheljohnie's page.

Tisha from the Kingdom 🦋 said:

"Thank you, Rachel. I prayed for you during that time. I’m grateful to God that you found your identity in Christ. Glory to God ❤️🙌🏽"

Robyn May replied:

"I was feeling really low until I watched this video 🫶❤️✝️"

ricoKo_76 wrote:

"The Gospel of John speaks to me the loudest. John has this beautiful way in which he depicts his experience with Jesus. To me, he reveals Christ's heart for us the most clearly. 🙏"

Cas asked:

"Do you mind sharing your morning bible study routine? 🥰"

Lee 💌 exclaimed:

"Thank you for sharing 🥺❤️"

Havanna&Floris said:

"So beautiful how you’re opening up about it. And I pray that many hearts may be touched by the love of Jesus through your testimony."

Jennifer said:

"Love your testimony so much🙏Love my boys to accept God as their personal savior.🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰"

I love my grandchildren said:

"Wow, I needed to hear this❤️thank you and God Bless🙏"

LZ added:

"Happy for you 💕"

Isidore Africa said:

"Beautiful testimony 🙏"

More Briefly Stories on Rachel John

A video of influencer Rachel John trying on elegant white dresses sparked speculation among Mzansi viewers that she could be hinting at a future with Siya Kolisi, fuelling online romance rumours.

Rachel John wowed South Africans with her impressive Xhosa singing skills in a TikTok video, sparking praise online and further fuelling speculation about her growing connection to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Rachel John warmed hearts in Mzansi after sharing a sweet video of her arrival in South Africa, sparking affectionate reactions and further fuelling interest in her rumoured connection to Siya Kolisi.

Source: Briefly News