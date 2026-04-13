Rachel John, a Dutch-Nigerian content creator rumoured to be dating Springbok star Siya Kolisi, shared a video of herself fitting four white dresses with a fashion stylist

The rumoured couple were spotted together at a few locations and events, both separately and together, but they have not confirmed the status of their relationship

The young influencer's TikTok video caused many internet users, specifically South Africans, to speculate about the possible progression in Rachel's love life

Rachel John had many people thinking about her romantic life after she tried on white dresses. Images: @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Dutch-Nigerian influencer Rachel John sparked speculation about her rumoured romance with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, 34, when she shared a video of herself fitting into a few white dresses. Siya and his ex, businesswoman Rachel Kolisi, announced their divorce in 2024, ending their eight-year marriage.

Taking to her TikTok account on 3 April 2026, the 25-year-old entrepreneur and author, who left South Africa to return to the Netherlands, shared that she sought the help of a Dutch fashion stylist named Bridget Maas. She tried on four simple yet gorgeous outfits, asking the public which one they liked on her.

Take a look at Rachel in the TikTok video below:

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Rachel John and Siya Kolisi's rumoured relationship

Rachel and Siya were assumed to be dating when they were first spotted at a high-profile tennis match last year in the Italian city of Turin. The rumoured couple wasn't alone, as they were joined by Siya's Springbok teammates and their spouses. The duo was also seen spending time together in Zimbabwe, where they enjoyed each other's company and the breathtaking view of Victoria Falls.

Internet users speculate relationship upgrade

With white dresses often being associated with weddings, many social media users speculated that Siya and Rachel were taking their relationship to the next level. Neither of them has confirmed such plans to the public.

Rachel and Siya have not confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship. Images: @racheljohnie / TikTok, @nbaafricaofficial / Instagram

Source: UGC

@caitlinfrancis6 laughed and said:

"For a second, I thought something else."

@beccalazar replied to the TikTok user:

"I think we need to prepare ourselves, girl. Rachel 2.0 is manifesting."

@mellene23 didn't share which garment they were referring to when they wrote:

"That would be a gorgeous ethereal wedding dress."

@eclairybear assumed in the comment section:

"So you're trying on outfits for your engagement party."

@jo_faf said to Rachel under the post:

"The first one is definitely for you."

@amberwcn told the online community:

"Everyone who’s not saying the first one is a secret hater! You’re so beautiful."

3 Other stories about Rachel John

In another article, Briefly News reported that Rachel shared a rare glimpse of her mother, Elske, on Instagram. It is unclear whether Siya met both of Rachel's parents.

reported that Rachel shared a rare glimpse of her mother, Elske, on Instagram. It is unclear whether Siya met both of Rachel's parents. The young woman sparked a buzz online when she shared a video of herself in her special forces-style uniform, leaving social media users to do a double-take.

Siya and Rachel added fuel to their relationship rumours when they spent time in the United States during the star-studded All-Star Weekend, an annual basketball event filled with prominent celebrities.

Source: Briefly News