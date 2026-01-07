South African Rugby player Siya Kolisi was spotted on his vacation alongside Rachel John in Zimbabwe

An online user posted a video of them walking into a boat on social media, which garnered many views

The Springbok captain also shared some content of his vacation at the Victoria Falls online

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rachel John and Siya Kolisi are on vacation in Zim. Image: @siyakolisi, @racheljohn

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Siya Kolisi, is giving us a moment to breathe, innit! The popular Rugby star had many fans talking on social media regarding his recent vacation with his alleged new lover, Rachel John.

The internet has been buzzing since we found out about the Springboks' Captain Kolisi's rumoured new romance just months after his divorce from Rachel Kolisi, and recently, the pair were spotted having the time of their lives at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

An online user, @alexandra.mazuru, posted a video of the two stars walking into a boat on their TikTok page, which garnered many views and likes.

Siya Kolisi shares post about his vacay

Just as a clip of him and Rachel Jihn goes viral, on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, the popular star shared a video of himself and an unknown man out and about in Zimbabwe.

He captioned the post:

"Mdaraland ❤️ 🇿🇼 @shearwater_victoriafalls 😂😂😂😂 love it here."

Watch the clip below:

Many netizens couldn't help but flood his comment section with their reactions to how happy and carefree he was during his vacation. Here's what they had to say below:

bongiwe_indlovukazi said:

"Siya Thank you for taking a picture with me and my kids at airport at King Shaka the day before yesterday ❤️😍 You made my daughters day."

qinisovandamme wrote:

"So incredible staying at @shearwater_victoriafalls. I had the best time with them in Vic Falls too."

wallymcfarley commented:

"You are home, Mudhara. We will give you a small plot to plant maize & head goats lol. Welcome champ."

helloroxycpt replied:

"Go white river rafting with @shockwavevictoriafalls, they are the absolute best! You will not regret it."

giantgoliath97 mentioned:

"Mr Siya, I don't think you will remember me, but you brought your car in for repairs to our workshop in Newton Park. I drove you home, and you said something that today is a reminder to me, that hard work and humility and the Hand of God, we can accomplish anything. You were playing for the Madibas, and I made a comment that you would be a Springbok."

_marisa_wilson_ stated:

"Love that place 😍 Enjoy. The people are so lovely."

tarcia_eiman commented:

"Hope you’re having the most wonderful trip and creating the most beautiful memories with your person."

Siya Kolisi is out and about in Zimbabwe. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

More on Siya Kolisi's alleged bae by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News