Springboks captain Siya Kolisi led South Africa to another resounding victory in their ongoing end-of-year tour, defeating Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 22 November 2025. The Springboks secured a convincing 24–13 win, showcasing dominant play from Rassie Erasmus' side as they sealed their first win in Dublin since 2012.

One of the major talking points before the game was the captain's rumoured girlfriend, Rachel John, being spotted hanging out alongside other Springboks' wives and girlfriends in Dublin.

John enjoyed a quality girls’ night out with several South African rugby players’ WAGs, who have since followed her on Instagram. This comes after Siya’s estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, appeared to respond to the rumours circulating about her ex's new romance with a cryptic social media post. It also follows the recent circulation of a photo capturing her in a close, friendly conversation with Siya at the ATP Finals in Italy earlier this month.

Reports about John flying out to Ireland further fuelled ongoing speculation that the 34-year-old and the Dutch influencer are in an alleged relationship, but both parties have yet to confirm or deny the rumours currently making the rounds on social media.

Kolisi's rumoured new girlfriend spotted in Ireland

Rachel John shared on Instagram that she had travelled to Ireland, posting a photo of herself holding an impressive bouquet. Her Instagram story also showed her visiting an Irish pub, and several Springboks WAGs, including Layla Kolbe and Saskia Snyman, shared snaps from their girls’ night at the same venue.

“Somewhere in Dublin,” she later shared in reference to a visit to the Guinness factory.

Anlia Etzebeth, Marise Pollard, Verna-Lee Libbok, Anastacia Mbonambi, and several other Springboks WAGs also follow John on social media.

The reports about Rachel John travelling to Ireland to show support for Siya Kolisi sparked different reactions from rugby fans online.

Source: Briefly News