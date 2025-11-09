Siya Kolisi has hit a new milestone with the Springboks as he achieve his 100th test cap in South Africa's win over France in Paris on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The 34-year-old became the ninth player in the history of the South African national rugby team to hit such milestone.

The Springboks captain made his debut for the national team in 2013, and rose up the ranks before being named the leader of the team and lifting two Rugby World Cups.

Despite the issue with his estranged wife, Rachel, she was present during the game alongside their kids. The reason being that it aligns with the layed down tradition for Boks players of having their family join them on historic occassions.

Kolisi hails his biggest supporter

Kolisi, during his post match interview and also giving his speech after the remarkarkable achievement, credited his strong Christian faith to helping him reaching a new milestone ith the Springboks.

During the interview, the Sharks star was asked what the historic achievement meant to him, but he decided to thank his biggest supporter – his saviour, Jesus, for being there for him during his toughest time.

“I can’t take credit for everything that I have achieved. There have been so many people along the way who have helped me. Through the toughest of times, my Lord and Saviour Jesus – he’s been there, got to thank him," he said after the match.

Wearing his signature cross and a wristband inscribed with “Jesus,” Kolisi reflected on the challenges he has overcome, explaining that he has never walked alone and that everything he has accomplished is through faith and teamwork. He added that he was nothing without his teammates and expressed heartfelt appreciation for their effort and determination on the field.

The Boks captain also shared that his humble beginnings in Zwide, marked by poverty, hardship, and family struggles, have become a source of inspiration. He said his story should serve as a reminder to others who come from similar circumstances — regardless of their background or skin colour — that anything is possible through perseverance, faith, and hope.

Source: Briefly News