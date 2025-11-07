Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has once again shown why he’s one of South Africa’s most loved sports figures on social media

The South African rugby superstar was spotted showing of his dance moves while vibing to a popular song on TikTok

The 34-year-old viral video sparked several reactions from rugby lovers in the comment section of the video

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has shown he is not only a force to be reckoned with on the rugby pitch, but he is also an entertainer off it, as he showed off his dance moves in a recent viral video.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi during the South African national men's rugby team training session at Insep Fields on November 5, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner, who represented the Boks during their resounding victory over Japan at Wembley Stadium last weekend, will be making his 100th test cap for South Africa when they face France on Saturday, November 8, 2025, in Paris.

The 34-year-old is one of South Africa's most loved sports figures, especially on social media, where most of his actions and updates about his life always gain serious attention from fans online.

Kolisi shows off his dance moves

In a viral video shared by Rugby Love on TikTok, Kolisi was spotted dancing to Cali Swag District's popular song "Teach Me How To Dougie (Remix)."

Kolisi, who is currently one of the most charismatic figures in South Africa's sports scene, was seen effortlessly grooving with the signature dance move for the song. He was also seen laughing while working out in the gym.

"Siyamthanda Kolisi 100th test match this weekend loading | A century milestone for Siya Kolisi | This weekend Siya Kolisi becomes the 9th Springboks player to reach 100 tests caps | 50th test for coach Rassie Erasmus as Springboks head coach on the same day in France," the caption of the video reads.

The moment captured the lighter side of the Springboks' captain, a man who balances hard work with an infectious sense of fun, even when he's facing serious issues at home, including his recent marital problems.

Kolisi continues to captivate audiences both on and off the field, connecting with people in ways that go far beyond the game itself.

Siya Kolisi and Asenathi Ntlabakanye in action during the South African national men's rugby team training session at Insep Fields. Photo: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

Fans flooded social media with praise and laughter, calling him "the captain of vibes" and applauding his ability to bring joy wherever he goes.

Amanda_Mabhula said:

"Siya is such a vibe, very likeable person."

Nienkels😎 wrote:

"Siya is really a whole vibe a fresh breath of air."

Gj shared:

"🥰just love our captains spirit."

Yolande Reddy reacted:

"I love the way Siya can dance! He definitely got the right moves 🔥."

kettang commented:

"Siya can dance😳😳😳."

Keith implied:

"😂😂😂 the laugh at the end cracked me."

Streetwise added:

"I see the old Milnerton high crowd is back they should rather get a room."

Kolisi reacts to Springboks' win over Japan

Briefly News also reported that Siya Kolisi reacted to South Africa's win over Japan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The Springboks skipper scored the first try of the match and explained how difficult the game was for SA.

Source: Briefly News