Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus celebrated his 53rd birthday while preparing for a crucial clash against France

Erasmus received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his daughter, Nikki, on social media

The team looks to honour both Erasmus’ birthday and Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test milestone this weekend

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus marked his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

The veteran tactician is currently in France with the national team for the ongoing Autumn Series, where they are preparing for a titanic clash against Les Bleus on Saturday, 8 November.

Erasmus, who guided South Africa to back-to-back Rugby Championship titles earlier this year, received a touching online tribute from one of his twin daughters, Nikki. She shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring a photo with her father, simply captioned:

“Happy birthday, Daddy.”

Soon after, social media was flooded with warm messages from fans and well-wishers.

@hazelpossy:

“Happy birthday to darling Rassie, the most loved person in South Africa.”

@officialunityfirst:

“Happy birthday, dear Rassie.”

@claudette:

“Happy birthday to your pops, many blessings today and always.”

Springboks prepare for titanic France clash

Despite the special occasion, there will be little time for celebrations as the Springboks gear up for their highly anticipated encounter with France at the Stade de France in Paris.

Erasmus described the fixture as “a different kettle of fish,” acknowledging the unique passion and intensity of facing the French on their home turf.

He said the match would be played in a “pressure-cooker environment,” recalling South Africa’s narrow 29–28 victory over France in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final as a reminder of how tough the contest can be.

The coach expressed confidence in his squad’s balance of depth, experience, and youth but emphasised the need to stay grounded. Reflecting on their earlier loss to New Zealand at Eden Park, Erasmus admitted it had been a valuable learning curve, highlighting the importance of combining intelligent decision-making with physical dominance.

Kolisi’s milestone and team unity

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also praised the team’s progress, lauding their versatility and the passionate support received from fans. Kolisi is set to reach a personal milestone this weekend, playing his 100th Test for South Africa, a moment the squad hopes to honour alongside their coach’s birthday.

The Boks will look to mark both milestones with a statement performance that underlines their unity and resilience. Erasmus is expected to announce his match-day 23 to face France on Thursday at 15:00 (SA time), with all eyes on how he balances experience and current form for what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the international rugby calendar.

