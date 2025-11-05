Handré Pollard is seeing his role shift as younger players take on more responsibility in the Springboks’ attack

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok are making a significant impact with their speed, skill, and composure on the field

The team’s evolving approach is giving these young talents more exposure to high-pressure situations, shaping the next generation of Springbok stars

Handré Pollard, already cemented as one of South Africa’s greatest flyhalves, has seen his role in the Springboks shift this season.

Handré Pollard Steps Back as Springboks’ Attack Evolves

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old, with two Rugby World Cups, a British & Irish Lions series, and 84 Test caps to his name, has appeared in only four Tests this year, starting three. His most notable performance came against Australia at Cape Town Stadium, where he demonstrated his trademark composure.

However, the Springboks’ attack is evolving, and younger talents are stepping into the spotlight.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok rising

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the 2024 SA Rugby ‘Young Player of the Year,’ has taken his game to another level this season. Known for his speed, footwork, and physical presence at fly-half, he has dominated at the Test level, consistently showing why he’s considered a “once-in-a-generation” talent.

Adding to the dynamic, Manie Libbok has excelled coming off the bench. When the game opens up in the second half, Libbok seamlessly slots into flyhalf, maintaining the Springboks’ rhythm and attacking flow. This combination has left Pollard in more of a mentorship role, preparing the team and guiding the younger players.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus explained Pollard’s reduced on-field time:

“Sacha and Manie can learn things from these games that we know Handré can already do. It may be a risk, but the benefit for the team going forward could be massive.”

International praise for Springboks’ new attack threat

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s performances have not gone unnoticed internationally. Japan coach Eddie Jones highlighted his impact, saying,

“I’m impressed by his leg speed; he’s got serious, quick feet, and he’s a big guy at 10. He’s got a fantastic fend to give him half an opportunity, and he’s gone. South Africa now has a running threat as well as an aerial one.”

With Pollard mentoring from the sidelines and Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok driving the attack, the Springboks are setting up a new era of explosive rugby.

The Springboks opened their Autumn Series with a strong performance on Saturday 1 November, dismantling Japan in a one-sided match, 61-7. Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a sensational game, which was aptly supported by returning Kurt Lee-Arendse.

Next up is France in Paris on Saturday, 8 November, in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

