Makazole Mapimpi shared images of his latest luxury car, capturing widespread attention on social media

His followers reacted enthusiastically, praising both his choice of vehicle and personal style

The rugby star continues to engage fans through glimpses of his lifestyle beyond the pitch

Springboks and Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi recently captured attention on Instagram with pictures of his latest wheels.

Makazole Mapimpi celebrates scoring a try durng the Autumn Nations Series 2024. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The World Cup winner, who was ruled out of the Autumn Series after a suspension for violent conduct during a United Rugby Championship match in October 2025, continues to capture attention with his fashion-forward style, which recently earned him a spot in GQ’s Best Dressed edition.

On Monday, 3 November, Mapimpi shared images of his dark Volvo XC90, earning admiration from fans and followers for both the car and his impeccable style.

The XC90, Volvo’s flagship SUV, seats up to seven passengers and is available in South Africa with engines ranging from the B5 Geartronic mild hybrid (183 kW) to the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid (340 kW). The “Dark” variant features sleek exterior detailing, premium interiors, and larger alloy wheels, giving the SUV a stealthy, Instagram-ready look.

Even the base model starts at around R1.34 million, with higher trims reaching R1.8 million, cementing its status as a luxury vehicle. With this post, Mapimpi proves he is not just a star on the rugby pitch but also a style and lifestyle icon off it.

Fans react to Mapimpi’s Volvo and style journey

Social media users were quick to praise Mapimpi’s latest post:

@thando:

“You should be doing more fashion collaborations. That G-Star one would have suited you. The Volvo is awesome, well done.”

@imgumede:

“Clean job. Looks incredible!”

@michael:

“The drip is on another level.”

@marlena:

“That look suits you, champ. Absolutely stylish.”

Makazole Mapimpi off the field is a fashion icon. Image:@makazolemapimpi

Source: Instagram

Mapimpi’s personal journey and family loss

Off the field, Mapimpi frequently shares glimpses of his style journey on Instagram and TikTok, where his content has been praised for creativity, elegance, and trendsetting influence.

His ability to combine athleticism with fashion inspires fans and young athletes, showing that rugby players can also lead in lifestyle and style.

Mapimpi’s life off the field adds another layer to his story. He is married to Sasha de Souza, and the couple recently celebrated their son’s first birthday with a Disney-themed party. Despite facing personal challenges early in life, including the loss of his mother at 14, Mapimpi has built a strong foundation, both personally and professionally, balancing family, sport, and lifestyle.

In a viral video posted by Hellenix78 on Instagram in July 2024, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was seen crying while recounting what happened when Mapimpi was asked to provide pictures of his family, like the other players representing the Springboks at the 2019 World Cup.

The pictures were meant to be integrated into the flocked numbers on the back of their jerseys. In Mapimpi’s case, he could only provide a picture of himself. When Erasmus asked why, Mapimpi explained that he had nobody left, having just lost his brother.

Mapimpi's wife shares picture of post-baby body

Briefly News also reported that Mapimpi's wife, Swazi, caused a stir on social media after sharing a picture of her post-baby body on her Instagram stories.

The influencer posted a picture of her body after giving birth to the couple's first child.

Source: Briefly News