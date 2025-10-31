South African MMA star Dricus du Plessis is making waves not just in the octagon, but also on the streets with an impressive luxury car collection

The former UFC champion’s fleet combines high-performance supercars, premium SUVs, and cutting-edge electric vehicles, reflecting his elite lifestyle

Du Plessis has leveraged his sporting success into wealth and status, turning his vehicles into symbols of prestige and global influence

South African MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis has built significant wealth during his UFC career. Affectionately known as “Stillknocks,” he is among the richest sporting figures to emerge from South Africa and is renowned for his taste in high-end vehicles.

Although he lost his championship title in August 2025 to Russian-born Khamzat Chimaev, du Plessis reportedly earned around $3 million for UFC 319,although official figures have not been publicly verified.

This included a guaranteed $1 million in base pay, with an additional $1–1.5 million from pay-per-view revenue and promotional bonuses.

The former champion is also a car enthusiast, owning a fleet of luxury and performance vehicles. Briefly News takes a look at five of the most notable cars in his collection.

1. Mercedes‑Benz G63 AMG

Du Plessis was spotted celebrating his 31st birthday next to this G‑Class beast, reportedly valued at R5 million in South Africa.

The G63 suits his “power” persona, with a big engine, bold styling and unmistakable presence, reflecting his status in both the sports and luxury worlds.

2. Mercedes‑Benz EQE 43 AMG (Electric)

As a “Friend of the Brand” with Mercedes‑Benz SA, du Plessis received the all-electric EQE 43 AMG. This high-performance vehicle accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and offers a range of around 645 km per charge. It demonstrates that his luxury lifestyle embraces modern technology and sustainability, without compromising performance.

3. Ford Mustang GT

Du Plessis has been seen driving a Ford Mustang GT in South Africa, valued at approximately R1.3 million.

The Mustang adds a “street muscle car” edge to his fleet, combining raw power with aggressive styling, providing a contrast to his ultra-luxurious vehicles.

4. Mercedes‑Maybach GLS

The Maybach GLS is one of du Plessis’s top-tier luxury SUVs. Its combination of comfort, status and refinement reflects a taste for opulence and presence, showing that his collection is about more than just speed.

5. Porsche GT2 RS and Other Supercars

Du Plessis’s collection also includes rarer vehicles such as the Porsche GT2 RS and a customised TechArt Porsche. These high-end machines appeal to serious enthusiasts, emphasising performance and exclusivity rather than just prestige.

Du Plessis’s car collection balances high-performance models like the Mustang and GT2 RS, luxury icons such as the Maybach and G63, and innovative electric vehicles like the EQE 43 AMG. Together, they reflect his global prestige, sophisticated taste, and status beyond the octagon, cementing his reputation as a sportsman and lifestyle icon.

Dricus speaks out after defeat

