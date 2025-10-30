South African actress Lungile Duma received a brand-new vehicle from her spouse, Thusang Mahlangu, valued between R277,000 and R365,0000

On Thursday, 30 October 2025, Lungile Duma shared a heartfelt Instagram post thanking her husband for the gift

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, which ranged from praise to sarcasm

South African actress and influencer Lungile Duma is over the moon after her husband bought her a car worth between $16,000 (R277,000) and $21,000 (R365,0000).

Lungile Duma and her husband, Thusang Mahlangu, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May 2025, continue to serve couple goals. Duma took to her official Instagram account and shared that her husband had bought her a car worth hundreds of thousands of Rands.

Former Adulting actress gets R365k car from hubby

On Thursday, 30 October 2025, Lunglie Duma shared a video of her collecting her brand-new BYD Song Plus from a dealership. In the caption, Duma expressed gratitude to her husband. The post was captioned:

“Oh Myeni Wami 🥹❤️I’m so grateful. My heart is so full🙏🏾”

While it is unclear whether the vehicle was purchased as an anniversary gift or just a spontaneous gesture, the former Adulting actress’s post immediately set the timeline abuzz.

The BYD Song Plus is a stylish compact crossover SUV, available in both plug-in hybrid (DM-i) and fully electric (BEV) versions. Depending on the model, the BYD Song Plus seats five, consumes just 4.4 litres of fuel per 100 km, and accelerates from 0 to 100km in an impressive 8.5 seconds.

Watch the video of Lungile Duma collecting her new car below:

SA reacts to Lundile Duma's new car

After controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared the video of Lungile Duma collecting her car from the dealership, social media users flooded the comments with reactions. Several netizens praised the car and Duma’s husband for the sweet gesture, while some resurfaced Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s arrest.

Here are some of the comments:

@zack_nator said:

“Unrelated, but I saw this car earlier. It’s hot.”

@mzuuzira shared:

“Congratulations to her, it's better to cry in a car🤣🤣🤣”

@mommyghal21158 remarked:

“That's a million-rand car! Are you guys for real right now? She's a boss.”

@Ngizokuqondisa said:

“This is how people like Cat Matlala got caught. The thirst for women to show off.”

@NotThatDip replied:

“It's just BYD.”

Who is Lungile Duma?

According to Nounouche Online, Lungile Duma is an actress born in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal. She was raised by her grandmother, who advocated for a formal education.

In her fourth year at DUT, where she was studying for a diploma in psychology, Duma started approaching agencies for modelling and acting work. She signed a contract with Boss Models. She landed minor roles in telenovelas Durban Gen and The River before she bagged the role of Zithulele on Adulting.

