Cindy Mahlangu recently announced the upcoming launch of her new denim brand

The actress and influencer introduced her business venture on her social media page, receiving praise and cheer from adoring fans and peers

Social media users congratulated Cindy on the incredible news and wished her well on her entrepreneurial journey

South African actress Cindy Mahlangu is the proud owner of a pair of jeans! But these aren't just any pair of denims, these are the Kings of Joburg star's very own, from her newly launched brand, Mm Jeans.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, Mahlangu, who recently joined the Miss South Africa judging panel, was excited to introduce her business venture to her online community.

Having previously modelled jeans for Mr Price, Cindy said the project was "born from a dream I’ve carried for years," named after her son with footballer Bongani Zungu, born in 2022.

The actress, who stars in the new Netflix series Bad Influencer, noted that the jeans offer a flattering look and a comfortable feel for every size and shape, designed to flatter the rich diversity of bodies found across South Africa.

"This brand represents confidence, comfort, and timeless style — made for every body and every story. Grateful to God for turning vision into reality.

She starred in the aesthetically pleasing ad for her brand, alongside Savage Beauty star Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni and Akhenime Mfenyana, who is known for her role on Gqeberha: The Empire.

The ladies each wore a pair of skinny jeans, strutting their stuff for the camera while showcasing that Mm Jeans are truly for everyone.

With the launch date yet to be announced, fans applauded Cindy for taking the first steps in her entrepreneurial journey, looking forward to adding Mm Jeans to their denim collections.

Watch Cindy's commercial.

Supporters rave over Cindy Mahlangu's new business

Fans and peers congratulated Cindy on her exciting new project. Read some of their comments below.

Footballer and Cindy's boyfriend, Bongani Zungu, said:

"Congratulations! I'm so proud of you, baby, @cindy_thando."

samkemncube_ wrote:

"You’ve been dreaming about this, and it’s so beautiful to see it come to life. I’m so proud of you, mama."

Actress Akhenime Mfenyana praised Cindy Mahlangu:

"So on brand. Perfect alignment. Proud of you!"

lindo_adequate responde:

"Yay! Congratulations once again, cutie patootie."

samke_maka_luthando said:

"Congratulations, beautiful! Your work speaks for itself. But do these jeans come with the body?"

sweetlike_berry added:

"On your birth month! Congratulations, sis, so proud of you!"

wingspan_02 raved:

"Let's go and buy, bazalwane! Congratulations, Cindy!"

