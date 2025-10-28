Oscar MBO's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, recently announced on social media that they're engaged

The influencer casually shared the news with her online community, revealing that she and her partner were taking the next step in their relationship

This comes months after the lovebirds welcomed their first child together and moved into their stunning new home

Oscar MBO asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Images: leratophasha_.

Source: Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing for Oscar MBO and his gorgeous girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, after she let the cat out of the bag about their engagement.

The content creator and Fashion Nova influencer casually revealed to her online community that she is officially a fiancée.

On Monday evening, 27 October 2025, Lerato took to her Instagram stories to share the wonderful news while basking in her new mom era.

She posted a picture of a HIPP Organic baby cereal box after preparing a meal for her son, giving followers a glimpse into her life.

"Day in the life of a stay-at-home mom and fiancée."

The news comes six months after Phasha and her man welcomed their bundle of joy. The trio also recently moved into their new home, and marriage looked like the perfect next step in their love story.

It's safe to say that this chapter will end in "I do" for Mr and Mrs Ndlovu.

Oscar MBO's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, announced that they are engaged. Image: leratophasha_.

Source: Instagram

Lerato Phasha reveals her baby's name

Her engagement is not the only thing Lerato has shared with her online community.

Briefly News reported on one of the content creator's Instagram story posts, in which she hosted a question and answer session with her followers, who did not hold back on asking about her newborn.

One of the questions from a follower was her son's name, and Lerato proudly revealed that her little man was named after his dad.

"Jnr. His name is Mbongeni."

The name is derived from the Zulu/ Xhosa word "ukubonga" (to give thanks), and carries a meaning centred around gratitude. Mbongeni is traditionally given to express gratitude and acknowledge blessings.

Oscar MBO’s girlfriend went public about their engagement. Image: leratophasha_.

Source: Instagram

Moreover, Lerato also shared some insight into her pregnancy journey and detailed her struggles with nausea, which contributed to her losing a significant amount of weight from food aversion.

"I didn't wanna eat anything. I didn't even cook because of the smell, chile," she exclaimed. "The weight loss was great, though, I welcome that any day."

Her story, which has embraced new beginnings, from new mom to future wife, is a genuine reflection of gratitude and commitment as Lerato and Oscar prepare to exchange vows and start an exciting new chapter in their love story.

