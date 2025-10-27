South African rapper A-Reece and his partner, Rickelle Jones, recently celebrated their daughter Brielle's first birthday

The floral and butterfly-themed party was attended by close family and friends, and there were also some fun activities

Fans wished the baby girl a happy belated birthday, with some congratulating A-Reece and Rickelle

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A-Reece and his girlfriend Rickelle Jones celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday. Image: Theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, 26 October, A-Reece and his girlfriend, Rickelle Jones, hosted their close family and friends for their daughter's first birthday.

The couple announced the birth of their baby in November 2024 and have refrained from showing her face on social media. In keeping with that trend, Rickelle posted some photos from the birthday lunch, but blurred her daughter's face.

Pics of A-Reece's daughter's birthday

The Meanwhile In Honeydew rapper and Rickelle threw a pink and purple floral and butterfly-themed birthday party. They took some cool photos, had fun activities like face painting, and gave a moving speech.

A-Reece and Partner Rickelle Jones threw a beautiful first birthday party for their daughter. Image: Rickelledoingthings

Source: Instagram

They also gave a hint of their lunch menu as well as the beautifully decorated birthday cake.

Jones captioned her posts, "One of one," whereas Reece commented with, "Family first." Check them out below:

Reece and Rickelle Jones have been together for some time now, with their relationship starting before the rapper became famous. They live a relatively private life. On her YouTube channel, Rickelle revealed that they occasionally make music together.

"It's been the greatest opportunity because I'm learning about so many things that I never thought I would know. Things that I'm actually enjoying and experiencing. It's just the best feeling knowing I can be by his side when he needs me to."

Rickell wants to be known as more than just a rapper's baby mama, as she is looking to forge her own path.

The post was filled with nothing but sweet comments. Fans and some celebrities had this to say:

Mo.sufi gushed:

"My favourite 1-year-old."

michellenativel said:

"The cutest little 1-year-old on the planet. Thanks for having us."

fenty.face wished:

"Happy birthday to thebabydoingthings."

erif.sram_ shared:

"Happy birthday to your little nunu. She has the coolest parents."

kamothearcher said:

"Time really goes by very fast. Eh, happy birthday, Brielle!! We all love you as the slimes."



__neona replied:

"I love it so much when you have his music playing in your posts."

wamiiiiiie asked:

"Nxampoooo bethuna. Where does the time go? I am a proud aunty."

andi_swa7462 wished:

"Happy birthday to my little sister. Much love for you and your daddy and mommy."

phatnevo08 said:

"This is what life is about. Beautiful family."

Blxckie features Reece on album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Blxckie revealed that rapper A-Reece is featured on his upcoming sophomore album.

The rapper shared a teaser on one of his social media platforms, but fans failed to notice that the Pretoria-born star was in it. The hitmaker was in a podcast interview where he revealed how he met the rapper.

Source: Briefly News