Rickelle Jones got candid with her followers on her YouTube channel by doing a question-and-answer video

In the YouTube video, she explained how she feels about working together and making music

Jones said she loves the experience as it provides them the chance to be together all the time

Rickelle Jones also started her rap career and has the backing of her boyfriend A-Reece. Image: @rickelledoingthings

Rickelle Jones gets candid on her YouTube channel

The girlfriend of A-Reece, Rickelle Jones, started a YouTube channel just recently and decided to give her subscribers insight into who she is.

She gained popularity by being A-Reece's long-term girlfriend but is trying to forge a path for herself.

One of the questions popped up, and she was asked what it is like to work with A-Reece. Rickelle responded:

"It's been the greatest opportunity because I'm learning about so many things that I never thought I would know. Things that I'm actually enjoying and experiencing. It's just the best feeling knowing I can be by his side when he needs me to."

Subscribers show love to Rickelle

Since the inception of her YouTube page, she has gained 890 subscribers. They showed love to her and said she has great energy.

@Reeces1606 said:

"I've been a fan of the boy since his come up, finally saw him for the first time here in Durban COTTON FEST, I was holding the barricade bars going crazy, there was a point whereby you noticed me, and I felt like my life had a purpose. I'm grateful to be born in an era where I can listen to an old soul like REECE, continue holding him down, and never let go. WE LOVE, YOU RICKELLE, as the slimes."

@Kopanang_bapela said:

"It's not just the style, it's also the editing."

@karabomthethwa5885

"We love a woman of many talents."

@oratilemodise7876 said:

"No, because I miss that laughter of yours, from the live videos to YouTube videos. Please don’t leave us again, we love it here."

@phevikajacobs2055 said:

"Your energy is so beautiful and pure, truly."

Rickelle and A-Reece celebrated 5 years

Just recently, the rapper and his long-term girlfriend, Rickelle, celebrated five years together.

The award-winning rapper took to his Instagram stories and shared an old picture of him and Rickelle.

They started dating in 2018 and have been going strong since.

Slimes are not happy with A-Reece

In a previous report from Briefly News, A-Recce's fans, called Slimes, dragged him for not dropping his album P2.

He recently dropped a merchandise line that has received much support from his fans.

