Former celebrity power couple Makhadzi and Master KG had the rumour mill spinning after their performance together. Fans couldn't help but notice the PDA between the stars during the show.

Are Master KG and Makhadzi back together?

Makhadzi and Master KG's fans are convinced that the stars are rekindling their romance after their recent video together. The two, who parted ways after dating for a few years, seemed to be back in each other's good books in the video. The stars have been rumoured to be dating other people, with Master KG allegedly dating Nkosazana's daughter and Makhadzi dating a wealthy businessman from Botswana.

Taking to his Instagram page, Master KG shared a glimpse of the moment he was on stage with the Mjolo hitmaker. The stars hugged each other as the huge crowd cheered for them. The post read:

"Limpopo anthem."

Makhadzi and Master KG's fans react to the rumours

Fans were convinced that the stars are back together. Many expressed that they were hoping that Makhadzi and the Jerusalema hitmaker would give their love another chance.

@conie_langalanga wrote:

"You miss her don’t you?"

@kgaugelo_maleswena said:

"This makarapa day performance I was here . They are back together "

@rudzani_racheal commented:

"Upload the entire video hle bathong, them kisses and hugs are also important for us internet in-laws weee mukwasha."

@simpl.yprecious shared:

"The only couple that matters."

