Venda queen and singer Makhadzi is allegedly engaged to her boyfriend and businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi

A source shared that Mulaudzi sent a delegation to the Ghanama hitmaker's family in December to ask for her hand in marriage

The source also mentioned that Makhadzi's boyfriend engaged her in December 2023

Makhadzi is allegedly engaged to her boyfriend Lawrence Mulaudzi. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Another celebrity has been taken off the single market recently after Skeem Saam's MaNtuli had social media buzzing with her lobola celebration.

Makhadzi allegedly engaged to a businessman

Our very own Venda queen has allegedly taken her relationship with her lover who is a businessman, Lawrence Mulaudzi. According to ZiMoja, the star was proposed during the festive season in December 2023.

A source told the publication that Makhadzi's boyfriend Lawrence sent his delegation to the star's family to ask for her hand in marriage late last year. The source also added that she wanted to keep the news on the down low to avoid media attention and ruining her brand:

"Her public relations team is diligently working to maintain her pristine image. While primarily situated in Cape Town, where Mulaudzi conducts business, she journeys to Joburg and Limpopo for professional commitments and engagements.

"Since encountering him, she has acquired a more elegant and polished demeanor, no longer displaying a scattered presence. He proposed during the festive season, presenting her with a stunning stone. However, there are reservations about her showcasing it publicly or wearing it on the engagement ring finger to avert inquiries."

When the star's manager was reached for a comment, she denied that Makhadzi moved to Cape Town with her lover and also refused to comment about the engagement.

In late 2023, gospel star Winnie Mashaba also got married to her new man after she divorced her ex-husband Makgokgo Makgopa after 16 years of being a couple.

