Actress Ntando Duma was issued with a protection order after she had a fallout with her neighbour

The star appeared briefly at the Randburg Magistrate Court on Monday, 26 February 2024

The former Scandal! actress was said to have missed two of her court appearances regarding her fallout with her neighbour

Actress Ntando Duma appeared in court after her fallout with a neighbour. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Controversy stirs as Ntando Duma finds herself in the middle of it after shocking news was shared about her being at war with her unknown neighbour.

Ntando Duma vs Neighbour

Former Scandal! actress and media personality Ntando Duma is allegedly at war with her neighbour. According to ZiMoja, the star was issued with a protection order after her fallout with an unknown man who was said to be her neighbour.

The pair had a verbal fight late last year due to children playing at the complex parking lot without any supervision. The star briefly appeared at the Randburg Magistrate Court on Monday, 26 February 2024, after an insider told the publication that she missed two of her court appearances one was said she claimed to have been ill but recently appeared with a new attorney whom she hired at the eleventh hour.

A source told the publication:

"The children were running around at the complex parking lot unsupervised. The children obviously went to report to their parents, who came to confront us in the roadway. This led to shouting between us, and Duma's lady friend verbally abused us. Duma was self-obsessed and narcissistic."

Earlier in February 2024, Duma announced that she would no longer be accepting club gigs. Ntando Duma stated that she originally planned on stopping at the age of 25. This year, she is turning 29 years old this year, so she stated that her decision is long overdue. Duma also hinted that she gave the club scene too many chances but finally reached her endpoint.

Mzansi gishes over Ntando and daughter Sbahle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi showed love for Ntando Duma's mothering skills.

The actress posted a video with her daughter Sbahle, and netizens were gushing at how well she is being raised. Fans praised Ntando for being a fantastic mom and raising a well-educated young lady.

Source: Briefly News