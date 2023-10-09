Actress and media personality Ntando Duma bagged herself a job as a director of a certain show

Images of the former Scandal star sitting on the director's chair with her name printed on it circulated on social media

Netizens were not quite happy with Ntando getting the gig, and others questioned her dress code

Ntando Duma bagged herself a director's position. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma has been chasing the bag, and she has finally secured it. The star recently announced with a picture some great news about her career in the industry.

Ntando Duma takes up a position as the director

2023 has been a great year for actress and media personality Duma Ntando. The former Scandal actress has been trending left, right and centre, and she trended after tweeps got divided regarding her acting skills on the most-watched series, Shaka Ilembe.

Not so long ago, Duma announced that her daughter Sbahle Mzizi is the brand ambassador of Somizi Mhlongo's new kiddies clothing brand, Sompire Kids.

PAY ATTENTION:

Recently, Ntando bagged herself a director's position for a certain show they are shooting. The star posted images of her sitting on a director's chair with her name branded on her Instagram timeline. She captioned them:

"When you’re multifaceted, and duty calls both ends."

Check out the post below:

Netizens are not happy with Ntando's new job position

An X user @MDNnewss also shared the series of pictures online and captioned them:

"Ntando Duma seems to be enjoying her new position as a director, where she showcases her talent that her fans didn't know she had."

See the tweet :

Though this is the greatest achievement and milestone for the actress, most netizens weren't quite happy about this as it left a bitter taste in their mouths. Check out some of the comments below:

@alfred_louw wrote:

"Bophelo ke di connection le go walk around half naked. Some of us we have qualifications for those things when we apply. They want experience, but bo Ntando without qualifications, they get these positions yoooh."

@mokone_eddie said:

"Shouldn't directors go learn /study? Just asking."

@othandwayo1987 replied:

"Nice to be famous neh."

@SlimshadyThun responded:

"Did we have to see her G-string, though? Is it that hard now for underwear to be under."

@jimmy_soot_ said:

"Why is she dressed like that at work."

@Bukiwe56897 wrote:

"I want to see her Chiskop, that's all."

@OF_747 responded:

"That is why in South Africa we have boring shows/movies mostly, because they give content creators such big jobs and leave qualified people out."

Ntando Duma confirms working on a kids’ project

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when Ntando Duma shared her plans to open Sibahle Siyakhula, she caused a stir on social media.

They believed the former The Queen actress was planning to open a creche. Ntando told TshisaLIVE that something was brewing, with her daughter's name, Sibahle, plastered all over it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News