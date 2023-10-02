Junior De Rocka and Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle Mzizi bagged herself a collaboration with Sompire Kids

Ntando Duma announced the news on social media that her daughter had secured a bag

On Sunday, 01 October 2023, Sompire Kids launched a store at Mall of Africa

Ntando Duma's daughter Sbahle Mzizi, is a brand ambassador for Sompire Kids. Image: @sbahlesiyakhula

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma's daughter is the girly she thinks she is. The six-year-old sure knows how to secure the bag as young as she is.

Sbahle Mzizi collaborates with Sompire Kids

Young influencers are definitely taking over the industry. Sbahle Mzizi recently trended for being nominated for the SASMAs this year.

Now, she is headlining the social media trends with a new partnership she scored for herself. The six-year-old kid influencer, who is the daughter of DJ and producer Junior De Rocka and actress and media personality Ntando Duma, is now in collaboration with Somizi's kiddies apparel, Sompire Kids.

Sbahle's mom, Ntando Duma, shared a post on Instagram that her daughter has secured a bag. Ntando shared a video of the store launch that took place at the Mall of Africa on Sunday, 06 October 2023.

See the post here:

Ntando Captioned the post:

"Do you know what? It's one thing to have a dream, but it's another to witness it materialise and thrive! Yesterday was truly special and incredibly motivating! We, as @sbahlesiyakhula, had the privilege of collaborating with @somizi and @sompire_kids to ensure that all these adorable young models had their hair looking cute and fabulous. Our remarkable leader, @sbahlemzizi, represented us magnificently on the runway!

"We're grateful for the opportunity and want to extend our heartfelt congratulations on launching your new clothing brand! Here's to continued success and upward growth, @somizi."

Fans salute Ntando Duma and Sbahle Mzizi

Shortly after the media personality posted the reel, industry friends and social media users flooded her comment section and wrote some heartfelt messages. Check out some of the comments:

somizi said:

"this bus how it shud be always. A CANDLE NEVER LOSES ITS LIGHT BY LIGHTING ANOTHER."

portia_ndaba wrote:

"I love how you investing in your child. You are an amazing Mom and a motivation to all of us. Supermoms winning. I admire you, Mommy. Keep up the great work."

zizipho.nzele replied:

"Such a composed and well behaved girl."

takkies7 responded:

"Omg I love this."

vee_tekani said:

"Joys of being a supportive mother, you let your Princess shine and stand on the sideline."

t.taki_ wrote:

"The cutest. Congratulations mami and Sbahle."

zinchle_mazibuko replied:

"This is so beautiful."

Ntando Duma confirms working on a kids’ project

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when Ntando Duma shared her plans to open Sibahle Siyakhula, she caused a stir on social media.

They believed the former The Queen actress was planning to open a creche. Ntando told TshisaLIVE that something was brewing, with her daughter's name, Sibahle, plastered all over it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News