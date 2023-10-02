Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, reportedly got married to a young woman named Noxolo Zinyana

A picture of her father and a young-looking lady dressed in Xhosa traditional attire circulated online

Mzansi and social media users were left concerned with others asking if the lady was younger than Anele or Thembisa Mdoda

Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, married a young woman over the weekend. Image: @zintathu, @thembisamdoda

Love is in the air for the head of the Mdoda family. Recently, Anele Mdoda's father made the headlines with his newly wedded bride.

Anele's dad Patilizwe Mdoda, is off the market

Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, is no longer a single man and a bachelor. The radio host's dad tied the knot over the weekend with his newly wedded wife.

The radio host shared the picture of her father and his bride, Noxolo Zinyana, which circulated online on her Instagram timeline recently. Anele posted a picture of the two in their Xhosa traditional attire, looking all smitten with each other. She captioned the post:

"If this is deleted, please know my dad and his wife jumped me for posting unofficial pictures of an amazing day. Welcome to the family, Noxolo, or should I say Mrs Mdoda. We love you boobsie."

See the post below:

Not long ago, Patilizwe Mdoda trended online for opening a school in the Eastern Cape Mandela Day.

He also trended after Anele gifted him with a special present for his 65th birthday and is now headlining the trend list on social media for allegedly marrying a young woman who is said to be younger than his two daughters.

Patilizwe's wedding leaves netizens concerned

Shortly after the picture went viral online, netizens and social media users asked if the bride is younger than Anele and Thembisa Mdoda. See some of the comments below:

Alush_j wrote:

"Your dad's wife?"

Madlamini_mazizi replied:

"Hayibo, so your dad is off the market ngoku bendisamjongile he was my prayer item."

Asanda_teedow responded:

"It's how Anele's 'mother' looks younger than her, but we move, allegedly."

M_kobene wrote:

"Was Anele invited?"

Dominic27i said:

"So now Anele Mdoda is the daughter of Noxolo Zinyana and Alakhe is her grandchild?"

TawanaM14 replied:

"Haibo. So between his daughters and his new wife, who’s old?"

B2012_E2012 wrote:

"So she will call someone younger than her, mummy dearest, but we are not there. Beautiful wedding."

Busiwe_bubu responded:

"She looks very young."

