Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane and his wife Sinesipho celebrated their second wedding anniversary

Karabo expressed gratitude to his wife for her love and support, emphasizing the importance of their faith in God as the foundation of their marriage

Fans congratulated the couple on their milestone, with many leaving heartfelt messages on Karabo's Instagram post

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Idols SA star Karabo Mogane and his beautiful wife Sinesipho recently marked two years of marriage. The talented singer celebrated their major milestone with a heartwarming post.

‘Idols SA’ 2015 winner Karabo Mogane and his wife Sinesipho celebrated their wedding anniversary. Image: @moganekarabo

Source: Instagram

Karabo Mogane pens heartfelt tribute to wife on their anniversary

It has been two years since Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane and Sinesipho tied the knot. The star celebrated their special day by sharing a cute picture alongside a touching message.

Heading to his Instagram page, Karabo thanked his wife for her love and support over the past two years. He also reiterated the importance of having God as the foundation of their marriage. Part of his sweet message read:

"Happy two years anniversary, my love. God has been faithful throughout. Thank you for your constant love and support, for always pushing me to be my best. I hope today will be a reminder that without God we can do nothing."

Fans celebrate Karabo and Sinesipho's anniversary

Fans did not miss the chance to celebrate their favourite couple's milestone. Many flooded the post's comments section to celebrate the pair.

@lerato_mvelase wrote:

"Congratulations."

@pretty_mhlongo commented:

"❤️❤️❤️happy anniversary beautiful couple more grace"

@meltzino added:

"Happy Anniversary tlhe "

@ca_sand_ra said:

"Mom and Dad sana Happy anniversary!"

@stillsbytom noted:

"Some of us can’t even last for 2 weeks. Coming for lessons….. Happy Anniversary Bazali! ❤️❤️❤️"

Anele Mdoda’s father Patilizwe allegedly marries young, leaving fans concerned: “She looks young”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that love is in the air for the head of the Mdoda family. Recently, Anele Mdoda's father made the headlines with his newly wedded bride.

Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, is no longer a single man and a bachelor. The radio host's dad tied the knot over the weekend with his newly wedded wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News