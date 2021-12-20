Who is Chris Carlos? Age, married, career, house, profiles, net worth

Chris Carlos is one of the famous business moguls in the business world. Besides his stint for business, he is a well-known philanthropist, businessman, entrepreneur and investor from Atlanta, Georgia, the United States. Also, he is a partner of the reputable American wine company Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) in the country.

Who is Chris Carlos? The business mogul runs the second-largest premium wine and spirits distributor in the United States. Unfortunately, after his wife, Juliana, got into a heated argument with LeBron James, a famous American professional basketball player, he caught media attention and remained in the spotlight.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Chris Michael Carlos

Chris Michael Carlos Date of birth: 26th of October, 1964

26th of October, 1964 Age : 56 years old (as of 2021)

: 56 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Businessman

: Businessman Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality : American

Married Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Salt and pepper

Salt and pepper Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Juliana Carlos

: Juliana Carlos Ex-spouses: Merry Leigh Hodges and Nicole Jockish

Merry Leigh Hodges and Nicole Jockish Height : 5 feet and 7 inches

: 5 feet and 7 inches Weight : 81 kilograms

: 81 kilograms Education : Woodward Academy and University of Florida

: Woodward Academy and University of Florida Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Instagram handle: @daddycarlos006

Background information

Chris Carlos was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States, on the 26th of October, 1964. So, how old is Chris Michael Carlos? Chris Carlos's age is 56 years. His parents are Michael C and Thalia Noras. His dad served as the chairman and CEO of RNDC before passing away on the 14th of December, 2002, because of cancer.

Similarly, the philanthropist's mother was an art lover until she passed away on the 22nd of May, 2011, due to a stroke.

Chris spent his childhood in Atlanta along with his siblings. As for his education, Chris attended Woodward Academy before proceeding to the University of Florida.

Career

Chris Carlos began his career as a merchandiser in Jacksonville, Florida, and gained a holistic understanding of how the Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) operates. Among other activities, he played a crucial role in expanding the National Distributing Company (NDC) into South Carolina, where he built the local business from the ground up.

In addition, he launched NDC's beer division in Atlanta before rising to the company's Executive Vice President's position. After that, he was in charge of Georgia.

At the moment, the business mogul is a famous philanthropist and a member of many charitable organisations, apart from being a businessman. He has worked on the Board of Directors for the March of Dimes and other organisations like the Murphy's Hear, Children's Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House.

His other civic and philanthropic efforts include the support of Emory University's Carlos Museum, which houses an art collection.

Who is Chris Carlos's wife?

The business mogul first married Merry Leigh Hodges and had kids from the union. His children are Catherine Marie and Jordon Nicole. However, Chris Carlos's first wife divorced him in 2011. After separating from Merry, Chris Carlos married Nicole Jockish Carlos, a Hawaiian tropic model. Following their wedding in 2015, the philanthropist became the father of Nicole’s son, Michael Jr.

Nicole rose to prominence in 2017 at an Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76ers game due to her fashion sense.

However, another separation came up between them in 2017. the philanthropist first met model Juliana in March 2019 through a mutual friend, and since then, the couple dated for a year before they finally got married on the 24th of December, 2020. They have both been spotted together on many occasions.

Chris Carlos and LeBron James saga

Unfortunately, during the match between LA Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, the philanthropist and his wife Juliana made news headlines when they verbally argued with the NBA superstar LeBron James. As a result, Chris Carlos and Juliana Carlos were walked out of a basketball game.

His wife narrated what happened in a post on Instagram later. In her comments, she said:

Anyway, I'm minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, 'Don't f---ing talk to my husband.' And he looks at me and he goes, 'Sit the f--- down, b----.' And I go, 'Don't f---ing call me a b----. You sit the f--- down. Get the f--- out of here. Don't f---ing talk to my husband like that.'

But then, what did Chris Carlos say to LeBron? Well, about four years after the event, in 2021, philanthropist Carlos shared images to his now-private Instagram page showing him sitting behind James during a 2017 game and wrote, "Can u tell I don't like this guy." In another post, he also said, "He almost sat his big ass on my wallet and phone."

What is Chris Carlos's net worth?

According to Biography Mask, Chris Carlos's net worth is estimated at $80 million. However, Chris Carlos's RNDC involvement, a business his grandfather founded in 1942 as the Dixie Wine Company, impacted his current worth.

Chris Carlos's Atlanta home is a completed penthouse condominium in Miami, which he bought for $25 million. It was one of the two most expensive units in the 28-storey, 240-unit Oceana Bal Harbour designed by Eduardo Costantini’s Consultation.

Despite coming from one of the wealthiest families in the United States, Chris Carlos maintained a low-key lifestyle until his issues with LeBron James caught media attention. Yet, despite his failed marriages, he does fine as a businessman.

