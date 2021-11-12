Black billionaires have excelled in their different businesses and careers to become who they are on the globe. Their story is an inspiration to other upcoming businessmen and women that they can also make it. Here are the top 15 black billionaires in the world and their net worth in 2021.

Black people have demonstrated that it is indeed possible to overcome obstacles, and despite the odds, they can achieve financial freedom.

Source: Instagram

How many billionaires are black? Black billionaires make up less than 1% of all the billionaires globally. According to the Forbes real-time billionaire list, 14 of the 15 black billionaires are self-made, meaning they built their wealth from the ground up. See them below!

Black billionaires 2021

Who are the top 10 black billionaires? Black people have demonstrated that it is indeed possible to overcome obstacles, and despite the odds, they can achieve financial freedom. The list below is sourced from Forbes's list of black billionaires. The list is in descending order of their net worth.

1. Aliko Dangote

He is undoubtedly the wealthiest black billionaire.

Source: Getty Images

Dangote is from Nigeria, and he is undoubtedly the wealthiest black billionaire. He has consistently topped the list for the last eight years. Besides, he is also the wealthiest person on the African continent. Among his vast business empire is the Dangote Cement, Africa's largest cement manufacturing company. He has a net worth of $13.5 B.

2. Mike Adenuga

He built his fortune from telecom and oil production.

Source: Getty Images

Adenuga comes second in the list of the richest black billionaires and hails from Nigeria. He built his fortune from telecom and oil production. He made his first million at age 26, selling lace and distributing soft drinks. He was awarded African Entrepreneur of the Year in 2007. His net worth is guesstimated at $6.7B.

3. Robert Smith

He derives the majority of his wealth from Vista Equity Partner.

Source: Instagram

Smith is a US businessman and philanthropist. He derives the majority of his wealth from Vista Equity Partner. He was awarded as Private Equity International's Game Changer of the Year in 2016. His net worth is $6.7B.

4. David Steward

His company has grown from a reseller of technology equipment in 1990 into a leading technology solutions provider.

Source: Instagram

David is the founder and chairman of IT provider World Wide Technology (WWT). His company has grown from a reseller of technology equipment in 1990 into a leading technology solutions provider. The IT mogul's company is worth over $12b with big clients like Verizon, Citi bank, and the Government. David steward's net worth is $5.8B.

5. Abdul Samad Rabiu

He is a generous philanthropist.

Source: Instagram

Abdul is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate focused on manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture. He derives the majority of his wealth from BUA Cement Plc, a leading cement manufacturer. In addition, he is a generous philanthropist who has given tens of millions of dollars to support education and healthcare. His net worth is $4.6B.

6. Strive Masiyiwa

He gained popularity globally for his business acumen and philanthropy.

Source: Instagram

Strive is a London-based Zimbabwean billionaire. He is the founder and executive chairman of the African mobile telecom giant Econet Group and Liquid Telecom. He gained popularity globally for his business acumen and philanthropy. His net worth is $2.8B.

7. Oprah Winfrey

She is famous for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Winfrey is a US talk show host, TV producer, actress, and philanthropist. She is famous for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. However, her strongest asset is her brand which she built and honed over the years. She ranks as one of the female black billionaires in America. Her net worth is $2.6B.

8. Patrice Motsepe

He is the founder and the executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals.

Source: Twitter

Motsepe is a South African mining billionaire businessman. He is the founder and the executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals. The company has a business interest in ferrous metals, base metals, and precious metals like gold and platinum. His net worth is $2.5B.

9. Alexander Karp

His company works for top government bodies, which include the CIA and the FBI.

Source: Instagram

Karp is an IT billionaire and is the co-founder and CEO of the data-mining firm Palantir Technologies. He identifies as a White American, but his mother is African American making him a mixed race. His company works for top government bodies, which include the CIA and the FBI. His net worth is $1.9B.

10. Kanye West

He sold more than 160 million records.

Source: UGC

Kanye Omari West is an American rapper and a fashion designer. He sold more than 160 million records, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists. Besides, he is considered the youngest black billionaire. His net worth is $1.8B.

11. Michael Jordan

He is the chairman and principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan is a former US professional basketball player. Besides, he is the chairman and principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets, an NBA team in North Carolina. He made his fortune by landing lucrative deals with Nike for the world-famous Jordan Sneakers. His net worth is $1.6 B.

12. Shawn' Jay-Z' Carter

He founded Rock Nation, an entertainment company.

Source: Getty Images

Jay-Z is hip hop's first billionaire. He founded Rock Nation, an entertainment company, and also owns stakes in Armand de Brignac. Recently, he earned $297 million after selling a majority stake in Tidal, his high-fidelity music streaming platform. His net worth is $1.4 B.

13. Michael Lee-Chin

He is the chairman and SEO of Portland Holdings, a privately held investment company in Ontario, Canada.

Source: Instagram

Lee-Chin is an American-Canadian billionaire. He is also the chairman and SEO of Portland Holdings, a privately held investment company in Ontario, Canada. The majority of his fortune is derived from his 65% stake in National Commercial Bank Jamaica. His net worth is $1.3B.

14. Mohammed Ibrahim

Ibrahim is a Sudanese-British billionaire businessman.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim is a Sudanese-British billionaire businessman. In 2005, he sold Celtel International to Kuwait's Mobile Telecommunications Company for $3.4 billion. He is worth $1.1 billion.

15. Tyler Perry

He owns more than 1,200 TV episodes, 22 feature films, and numerous stage plays.

Source: Instagram

Tyler is an actor who made a fortune from his craft. A significant percentage of his wealth is derived from his Madea franchise, which has grossed more than $660 million. Besides, he owns more than 1,200 TV episodes, 22 feature films, and numerous stage plays. His net worth is $1B.

Who was the first black billionaire?

Johnson is an American entrepreneur, media magnate, executive, philanthropist, and investor. He is the former majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats. He became the first black American billionaire in 2001.

Above are the 15 top black billionaires and their net worth. Even across age, geographical locations, industries, and race, today's incredible black men and women are still showing that it is possible to make it in life amidst all the challenges and obstacles that may come along the way. They have paved the way for others to follow.

