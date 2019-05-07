Top 15 South African millionaires: richest business owners ranked

South Africa ranks high on the list of the wealthiest countries in Africa. There are more South African millionaires than in many other African countries. This nation has a favourable business environment because of its relatively stable economy.

Business owners make a significant percentage of the number of South African millionaires in 2022. The richest business owners have invested in multiple industries. Some are self-made, while others have taken over family businesses.

Top 15 South African millionaires in 2022

Many people dream of becoming wealthy. As a result, they work hard to achieve millionaire status. Discover the top millionaires in contemporary South Africa and the businesses they run.

15. Khanyi Mbau - $10 million

Date of birth: 15th October 1985

15th October 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Khanyi Mbau's net worth: $10m

$10m Businesses: Liquor and real estate

Khanyisile Mbau is a renowned media and television personality, actress, artist, and entrepreneur. She was born and raised in Soweto and became a household name after starring as Doobsie in the SABC 2 soap opera Muvhango.

The actress has a line of gin called I Am Khanyi, a Millennial Shimmer Gin. The brand represents her persona, style and personality. She has invested in real estate and runs 2k Business Centres, a premium space for entrepreneurs in Sandton.

The actress' assets include luxury cars. Her fleet features a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche Carrera GTS, and Mercedes-Benz AMG.

14. Cassper Nyovest - $15 million

Date of birth: 16th December 1990

16th December 1990 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Cassper Nyovest's net worth: $15m

$15m Businesses: Record label, apparel, and liquor

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, alias Cassper Nyovest, is one of the young South African millionaires in 2022. He is a rapper, entrepreneur, songwriter, record producer and part-time boxer.

The entrepreneur owns a record label called Family Tree. He also owns an apparel line with the same name. He recently launched a tequila beverage called Billiato and signed a Root of Fame sneaker deal with Drip Footwear.

The rapper's fleet of luxury vehicles includes a McLaren GT, Bentley Continental GT V8, and a Rolls Royce.

13. Jacob Zuma - $20 million

Date of birth: 12th April 1942

12th April 1942 Age: 80 years (as of 2022)

80 years (as of 2022) Jacob Zuma's net worth: $20m

$20m Business: Oil, gold, cigarette, diamond, airline and retail industries

Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is the former president of South Africa and a successful businessman. His family owns the Isthebe Group of Companies with interests in oil, gold, cigarette, diamond, airline and retail.

He sits on the board of the firm with other family members. He owns multiple assets in different parts of the world. He has properties in Dubai and Nkandla. His fleet includes two Land Rover Discoveries, four Range Rovers, two Audi Q7s, and three Audi A6s.

12. MaMkhize - $21.09 million

Date of birth: 6th April 1975

6th April 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) MaMkhize's net worth: $21.09m

$21.09m Businesses: Construction, auto, transport, and football club

MaMkhize is a socialite, businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality born and raised in Umbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal. Most people recognise her from the reality series Kwa Mam'Mkhize on Mzansi Magic.

After completing her studies, she started a construction company called Zikhulise Group. She is also the founder of Zikhulise Auto Recoveries, Zikhulise Maintenance and Transport, and Inyanga Trading. At one point, she also owned Royal Eagles FC, a South African football club.

Being in the construction industry means she has invested in properties and is among the richest property moguls in South Africa. Her fleet of cars features a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, and Maserati GranTurismo.

11. Vusi Thembekwayo - $36 million

Date of birth: 21st March 1985

21st March 1985 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Vusi Thembekwayo's net worth: $36m

$36m Businesses: Real estate, venture capital, and business masterclasses

Many people recognise Vusi Thembekwayo as a venture capitalist, best-selling author, elite coach, mentor, and keynote speaker. He is an advisor to the Fortune 500 companies and many blue-chip corporates across the globe.

The venture capitalist's car collection features a BMW X6M, Porsche Boxter, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Aston Martin, and BMW M4.

10. Mike Teke - $64 million

Year of birth: 1964

1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Mike Teke's net worth: $64 million

$64 million Business: Mining

Mike Teke is the Chairperson and controlling shareholder of the Masimong Group, an investment firm with interests in mining, agriculture, and financial services. He is also the chief executive officer of Seriti.

Seriti is a South African mining company co-owned by four anchor shareholders: Masimong Group, Zungu Investments, Thebe Investments, and Community Investment Holdings (CIH).

9. Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo - $95 million

Year of birth: 1959

1959 Age: 63 years (as of 2022)

63 years (as of 2022) Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo's net worth: $95 million

$95 million Business: Mining

Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo is the founder of Eyesizwe Coal, a mining company in South Africa. His company thrived and earned him financial success.

In 2006, Kumba Coal, Kumba Resources Limited, and his firm merged to form Exxaro Resources Limited. While Mntambo owns many assets, he has not disclosed what he owns to the public.

8. Phuthuma Nhleko - $142 million

Date of birth: 7th April 1960

7th April 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Phuthuma Nhleko's net worth: $142 million

$142 million Business: Investments in petroleum, telecommunications, and information technology

Phuthuma Nhleko is a civil engineering graduate who has invested heavily in various industries. He founded Worldwide African Investment Holdings in 1994. The company has interests in IT, petroleum, and telecommunications.

In 2012, he co-founded the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund with Johann Rupert. Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund is the former Worldwide African Investment Holdings. He owns multiple properties, cars, and other assets in South Africa.

7. Sipho Abednego Nkosi - $163 million

Year of birth: 1954

1954 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Sipho Abednego Nkosi's net worth: $163 million

$163 million Business: Stock trading

Sipho Abednego Nkosi owns over 89,000 units of Tronox PLC stock worth. He is the director of this company and has been engaging in stock trading for years.

He is also the chief executive officer of Exxaro Resources. The business mogul is notoriously quiet about his private life, and details of his assets are scarce online.

6. Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale - $200 million

Date of birth: 5th March 1953

5th March 1953 Age: 69 years (as of 2022)

69 years (as of 2022) Tokyo Sexwale's net worth: $200m

$200m Businesses: Mvelaphanda Group and Tiso Blackstar Group

Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale is ranked among the top 10 millionaires in South Africa in 2022. He is the founder of Mvelaphanda Group, a company with interests in mining, financial services, real estate, and healthcare. He also founded Tiso Blackstar Group, a media company.

The business mogul owns multiple properties in South Africa, a fleet of luxurious vehicles, and other undisclosed assets.

5. Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira - $420 million

Date of birth: 6th April 1948

6th April 1948 Age: 74 years (as of 2022)

74 years (as of 2022) GT Ferreira's net worth: $420m

$420m Business: Banking

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira is a respected businessman, investor and banker. He is one of the founders of FirstRand Bank, alongside Laurie Dippenaar and Paul Harris. He founded Rand Consolidated Investing, which became FirstRand Bank after several mergers and acquisitions.

He runs a family-owned vineyard called Tokara and a nature conservancy. He also owns other properties and a fleet of luxury vehicles.

4. Cyril Ramaphosa - $450 million

Date of birth: 17th November 1952

17th November 1952 Age: 69 years (as of 2022)

69 years (as of 2022) Cyril Ramaphosa's net worth: $450m

$450m Business: Shanduka Group (investment company)

Cyril Ramaphosa is one f the leading Black South African millionaires in 2022. He is the fifth democratically elected president of South Africa. Since assuming government positions, he stepped back from his business pursuits to avoid conflicts of interest.

He is the founder of Shanduka Group, an investment firm with interests in multiple industries. Due to his position, President Ramaphosa is chauffeured in a presidential motorcade. He has a personal car collection and multiple properties in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

3. Adrian Gore - $480 million

Date of birth: 16th May 1964

16th May 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Adrian Gore's net worth: $480 million

$480 million Business: Insurance

Adrian Gore is among the top 10 richest men in South Africa in 2022. He is the founder of Discovery Holdings, a leading insurance firm in the country. His company provides health insurance for at least 200,000 companies and about 2 million people.

The business mogul enjoys cars and likes the thrill of speed. Even so, he thinks cars are a waste of money. He is yet to disclose the luxury models he owns.

2. Raymond Ackerman - $500 million

Date of birth: 10th March 1931

10th March 1931 Age: 91 years (as of 2022)

91 years (as of 2022) Raymond Ackerman's net worth: $500m

$500m Business: Pick 'n Pay supermarket group

Raymond Ackerman runs his business together with his family. He is the founder of the Pick N Pay Group supermarket chain. His venture has over 870 retail stores across Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia.

While he owns multiple vehicles and properties, there is no information about them in the public domain. His advanced age has made him step aside from the business. His children are running it.

1. Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar - $610 million

Date of birth: 25th October 1948

25th October 1948 Age: 73 years (as of 2022)

73 years (as of 2022) Laurie Dippenaar's net worth: $610m

$610m Business: Financial services

Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar has invested in financial services. In 1977, he co-founded Rand Consolidated Investing. After a series of acquisitions and mergers, he formed FirstRand Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in South Africa.

The businessman, investor, and banker is a multi-millionaire who lives a quiet life. He has a palatial property in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recap of the top 15 South African millionaires in 2022

Position Name Estimated net worth 1 Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar $610 million 2 Raymond Ackerman $500 million 3 Adrian Gore $480 million 4 Cyril Ramaphosa $450 million 5 Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira $420 million 6 Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale $200 million 7 Sipho Abednego Nkosi $163 million 8 Phuthuma Nhleko $142 million 9 Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo $95 million 10 Mike Teke $64 million 11 Vusi Thembekwayo $36 million 12 MaMkhize $21.09 million 13 Jacob Zuma $20 million 14 Cassper Nyovest $15 million 15 Khanyi Mbau $10 million

How many millionaires are there in South Africa?

South Africa is home to about 39,300 millionaires. Out of these, 2,080 are multi-millionaires with a net wealth of $10 million or more.

Who is the youngest millionaire in South Africa?

Sandile Shezi is recognised as the youngest millionaire in the country. He is among the few known South African forex millionaires. He was born in 1993 and is the founder and CEO of Global Forex Institute.

Who is the richest in SA?

The richest man in South Africa is Johann Rupert. He has an estimated net worth of $8.8 billion as of 2022.

What is Patrice Motsepe's net worth in 2022?

Patrice is worth $2.8 billion as of 2022. He is the founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, and he became attained billionaire status in 2008.

Who is the richest person in the world?

The wealthiest person in the world is Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. He is worth $270.1 billion.

Who are some South African millionaires who became broke?

There are several former millionaires who went broke in South Africa, including Prokid, Mandoza, Baby Jake Matlala, Brown Dash, and the late Brenda Fassie.

There are thousands of South African millionaires in 2022. The list above gives the top 15 people who acquired their wealth by running successful business-related ventures.

